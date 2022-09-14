OCEAN CITY, N.J. — After 98 years and countless donuts, snowflake rolls and scrapple pies, Wards Pastry has announced it is closing its bakery at 730 Asbury Avenue.

“After being an Ocean City tradition for over 98 years, WARDS PASTRY will be turning off its ovens Sunday, September 18, 2022 for the last time,” the bakery wrote on social media. “The Hohman family would like to thank everyone for choosing Wards Pastry to be part of their celebrations through all of these years. Thank you for all of your support! #ocnj #scrapplepie #cookiejarsforsale.”

Wards joins Voltaco’s Italian Foods on West Avenue, in business for 68 years, and the O.C. Surf Cafe, in business for ten, in announcing closings in Ocean City post-Labor Day, after a summer that saw restaurants coping with staffing shortages and high costs. Prior to the summer, 710 Mosaic announced it was closing.

Hundreds of loyal customers responded with posts of heartfelt gratitude to the shop, with its distinctive green-striped awning.

“Our family has been going to your bakery for 3 generations! You are always a huge part of our annual vacation. It will not be the same without your bakery. Thank you for 98 years of amazing pastries!” wrote one woman.

“This is incredibly sad,” wrote another. “Your pastries have been enjoyed by my family for generations. Loved your snowflake rolls, sticky buns and crumb buns. So many great memories.”

“I’ve had donuts at Wards with all of my grand babies,” wrote another. “My sister and I enjoyed early morning bike rides for coffee and donuts. we jokingly called it our fitness rides.”

Owner Walt Hohman wrote on Facebook he has a collection of more than 600 cookie jars, a collection started by his grandfather in the 1940s, that have decorated the store. He has sold about 75 of them to customers, and has valued the entire collection at $20,000.