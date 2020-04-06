View this post on Instagram

Hi All! 👋🏿 I hope that everyone is staying healthy and as safe as possible. This coming Tuesday I am sharing with you the food that has been sustaining me through this pandemic so far. The situation has hit me like a ton of bricks and these dishes are a part of a regimen of balance I’ve been using during this time. I’m making 15 orders for pick up only and are available for presale. The dish/dishes of your choice will be distributed from @barbacoachef in South Philly. Pre sale orders are being accepted through Cashapp/Venmo/PayPal and that information can taken with your name and purchase order. All you have to do is show up and receive your food. Special thank you’s to @chef_binta @plowsharefarms @feithita @maryizahoney @chefbjdennis @cybillestaude . All of your products that you’ve shared with me are included in this meal. . . . . #honeysucklepopup #blackheritagecooking #whatisfinedining #newschool #deathoftherestaurant #covidcooking #sharing #art #food #nourishment #culture #blackfoodways