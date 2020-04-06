Chef Omar Tate will do a mini-version of his Honeysuckle series of pop-up dinners — a mix of music, art, food, and the black culinary experience — at South Philly Barbacoa from 6 to 8 p.m. April 7.
By “mini,” this one-off event is just the food — what he calls “small dishes of how I’ve been coping through food" — and it’s pickup only, by appointed time. The menu (white bread with sardines, mustard, and salad; Ghanian-style chicken; and “my mother’s” banana bread, with candied walnuts) is on Instagram. (What’s in the salad? “I don’t know,” Tate said. “Depends on what I find at the Italian Market tomorrow.”)
Tate, 33, grew up in Germantown and worked at restaurants including at Fork and Russet before heading to New York seven years ago. Most recently, he was sous chef at Henry at Life Hotel, the pan-African restaurant that closed last summer.
Tate recently moved back to Philadelphia. During the coronavirus crisis, he’s been creating and selling art and, like everyone else, is wondering what the “after” is like. He wants to open a restaurant in Philadelphia when things settle down.
But he is looking at this as a critical moment in the restaurant business, and not just the financial side.
“We’re facing a time where we need to consider our values in the way that we behave and interact with our food and food systems,” Tate said.
“The idea of abundance and opulence that we have that came along with restaurants — all of those things — is bubbling to the surface and we’re forced to taste the scum on the top of the soup. I don’t know if we need every restaurant that exists. I think that in terms of an overall holistic health perspective, as a chef I have a community and civic responsibility. Every chef is going to be forced to reconsider that.”