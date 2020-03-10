Osaka, which was open for 16 years at 8605 Germantown Ave., also caught the attention of the U.S. Department of Labor. In February 2019, on the first day of a trial in U.S. District Court, Osaka’s owners agreed to pay $1 million to settle federal allegations of stealing tips from 201 employees and not paying overtime. A year after the agreement, the debt remains unsatisfied, a Labor Department spokesperson said, and it is not clear how much, if anything, has been paid. The spokesperson declined to specify the terms of the agreement.