If you’re holding a gift card to the Philadelphia Palm restaurant, which shut down suddenly earlier this week, you have recourse.
You’ll just have to drive an hour from Broad and Walnut Streets. The Atlantic City location, in the Quarter at Tropicana, will accept them in full, a rep of the restaurant said. Jim Haney, the general manager, ran the Philadelphia location at the Bellevue from 2008 to 2018.
The Palm was a power room almost from its opening in late 1989, though in recent years, its star had faded.
Spokespeople from parent company Landry’s Inc. have not returned messages seeking comment on the shutdown. Landry’s recently bought the troubled steakhouse chain, whose family ownership had devolved into internecine warfare in the last two years, for $50 million.
Also this week, the Palm in Denver closed, as did the New York City Palm Too, on Second Avenue at East 45th Street, across the street from the original Palm.