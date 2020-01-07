The deal for an Italian BYOB at 22nd and Spruce Streets to replace the recently closed Palma’s Cucina is off.
Citing an unspecified disagreement with landlords George and Kristen Mortelliti, cousins Dejvi “Dave” Furxhi and Albi Furxhiu — who came forward about a week ago to disclose their plans — said they exercised their right to walk away. They had planned to open Bucatini Caffe later this winter as a BYOB after a light redecoration.
The cousins own Burrata, Italian BYOBs with locations at 13th and Wharton Streets in South Philadelphia and 26 E. Eagle Rd. in Havertown.
George Mortelliti, who also declined to address the disagreement, said he was now looking for another tenant for the space, which has a brick oven.
Siblings Brunella and Renato Russo, both in their 50s, closed Palma’s Cucina over New Year’s after almost 23 years. The restaurant first was Mama Palma’s, named after their mother.
Brunella Russo, recently remarried, has been shuttling between her home in Fitler Square and California. Renato Russo is in the early stages of planning to open a pizzeria of his own in South Philadelphia.
The Russos remodeled Mama Palma’s last spring and rebranded it soon after as Palma’s Cucina with a smaller pizza menu.