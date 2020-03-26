There’s no question that seders will be different this year: They’ll be smaller, somber, occasionally digital. But the traditional Passover dishes — matzo ball soup, brisket, kugel, tzimmes, gefilte fish — remain unchanged and might even taste more comforting than usual this time around.
Here are some restaurants and bakeries ready to supply a Pesach feast, no matter the mood. Be sure to place orders in advance by phone or internet.
The Reading Terminal Market’s corned beef and pastrami provider will be cooking up Passover dinner, like it does every year. Expect “all our regulars,” says owner Stephen Safern: homemade horseradish, gefite fish, matzo balls (and soup), brisket trays with potatoes and carrots, and possibly roast chicken. Bonus: The deli now delivers within a 10-mile radius of Reading Terminal.
51 N. 12th St., 215-922-6220, hershelseastsidedeli.com
This family-owned market is well-stocked with ingredients for Passover, but it also has a robust dinner menu that you can order by the pound or as a fully packaged meal. Start with chopped liver, charosets, gefilte fish, or sweet and sour meatballs; move on to matzo ball soup (or plain vegetable); then fill up on either brisket (plain or BBQ), lemon-dill salmon, chicken stuffed with cranberry-apple matzo stuffing, or roast turkey breast. There’s also three kinds of kugel (broccoli, sweet potato, apple).
1650 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, 215-628-8055, georgesmarket.com
The popular Main Line deli — one of Craig LaBan’s favorites — would normally be cutting off Passover preorders by this time and telling folks to order over the counter instead, but this year’s extraordinary circumstances mean you have until April 1. All the traditional dishes are on the dinner menu, including fresh gefilte fish with horseradish, roast brisket with au jus, chicken soup, glazed carrots, and kugel.
342 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, 610-668-3354, hymies.com
Diane Nussbaum, the owner of this South Jersey bakery, has a simple spring holiday hope: “I want people to eat some sugar and be happy.” She says her most popular Passover desserts are Jewish apple cake and a flourless chocolate torte, “and of course macaroons,” of which there are various flavors: almond or coconut, mandel bread, chocolate chip, coconut-apricot, or chocolate. Cakes come in 8- and 10-inch sizes. Besides her best-sellers, there’s a selection of Passover sponge cakes, including strawberry shortcake and lemon mirror. Order by April 4 for delivery on April 8.
405 Bloomfield Dr., Unit 1, West Berlin, N.J., 609-560-4111, dianespatisserie.com
While baker Tova du Plessis’ Passyunk Avenue storefront is closed, she and a very small crew of staffers have been delivering baked goods in Center City and South Philly via the “Babkamobile.” For Passover, she’s assembling sweet (and possibly savory) kits that feed about four people each. The sweet kit will include four matzo, nine coconut macaroons, half a pound of chocolate- and toffee-covered matzo sprinkled with nuts and salt, and your choice of either a small flourless chocolate or an amaretto-almond cake. The savory kit would include chicken soup with matzo balls and chopped liver. Du Plessis is also happy to throw in her brisket recipe. Order by April 4 for delivery.
215-271-2299, essenbakery.com
This South Philly operation has been a boon to vegans citywide, and it’s no different on Passover. The holiday-inspired offerings (which are not kosher) available for curbside pickup on Tuesday, April 7, include matzo ball soup and roasted brisket-style seitan with root vegetables and apple chutney. Order by April 5 via missrachelspantry.com; text 215-798-0053 when outside or en route.
1938 S. Chadwick St., missrachelspantry.com
Since the shutdown was instated, this small, Merion-based storefront has been delivering wine to downtown Philly, the Main Line, and other surrounding suburbs for free. (Live farther away? Order a case for free delivery.) Owner Jack Levin recommends Carmel Winery’s line of wines, but he’s happy to walk through his shop’s selection. Order for Passover by phone or email (sales@shopkosherwine.com) by April 4.
610-667-3880, shopkosherwine.com