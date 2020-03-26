While baker Tova du Plessis’ Passyunk Avenue storefront is closed, she and a very small crew of staffers have been delivering baked goods in Center City and South Philly via the “Babkamobile.” For Passover, she’s assembling sweet (and possibly savory) kits that feed about four people each. The sweet kit will include four matzo, nine coconut macaroons, half a pound of chocolate- and toffee-covered matzo sprinkled with nuts and salt, and your choice of either a small flourless chocolate or an amaretto-almond cake. The savory kit would include chicken soup with matzo balls and chopped liver. Du Plessis is also happy to throw in her brisket recipe. Order by April 4 for delivery.