With the coronavirus shutdown requiring families to stay at home and social distancing in place, Passover Seders – a meal that is held at home – may be particularly challenging this year. While some families may welcome guests for a a virtual dinner through Zoom or a Google Hangout, not every Jewish family will be able to use technology to connect with their loved ones. Though many Philly-area restaurants and bakeries are providing Passover meals for takeout, some celebrations will require traditional dishes to be prepared from home kitchens.
To that end, we have compiled some recipes – including some that are vegan and gluten-free – for people who will be preparing their Passover dinners at home.
(The Washington Post contributed to this story.)
8 to 10 servings
Cookbook author Paula Shoyer likes to use a second cut brisket because she says the first cut (also known as “flat”) does not get soft enough while cooking.
You may use vegetable oil instead of coconut oil, which makes this brisket more Keto-friendly. Note that this recipe calls for coconut flour (instead of potato starch) which is not kosher for Passover.
MAKE AHEAD: The brisket tastes even better after a day’s refrigeration. It may be made up to 2 days in advance and refrigerated; or frozen for up to 3 months. If frozen, defrost in the refrigerator overnight; reheat, covered, with its sauce in a 300-degree oven until warmed through.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons plus ½ teaspoon coconut or other oil, or more as needed
1 tablespoon coconut flour, or more as needed (see headnote)
4 ½ to 5 pounds second-cut brisket
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon onion powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 large tomatoes, quartered, seeded and cut into 2-inch chunks
1 ½ cups water
1 tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley, for garnish (optional)
Steps
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Heat the 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Sprinkle the coconut flour on both s
ides of the meat, shaking off the excess, then place the brisket in the pan; sear for 3 to 4 minutes per side, until you see crispy bits on the meat. Transfer to a roasting pan to cool a bit. (If you are working with two brisket pieces, add 1 to 2 teaspoons coconut oil to the pan before you brown the second piece.)
Stir the paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl until well incorporated. This is your spice mix.
Reduce the heat to medium-low; add the remaining 1½ teaspoon of oil to the skillet. Once it is hot, add the tomatoes and cook for 3 minutes, until they break down a bit, stirring often. Add a heaping tablespoon of the spice mix and all the water; increase the heat to medium-high and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until everything is well incorporated.
Meanwhile, rub the remaining spice mixture all over the seared brisket; then pour the tomato mixture over the meat. Cover the roasting pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil (without letting it touch the sauce or meat); roast (middle rack) for about 1 hour.
Remove the pan from the oven and transfer the meat to a cutting board. Trim any fat that has not rendered, if desired. Cut the brisket against the grain into 1/3-inch thick slices. Return them to the roasting pan, tucking them in so they are covered with the sauce as much as possible. Re-cover with foil and roast for about 1 hour, or until the meat is fork-tender.
Sprinkle the parsley, if using, on top of the brisket and serve.
Nutrition | Per serving: 470 calories, 69 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 17 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 200 mg cholesterol, 170 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 1 g sugar
– Paula Shoyer, Washington Post
6 servings
This simple salad enhances the taste of roasted mushrooms with fresh herbs and the acidity of juicy tomatoes.
MAKE AHEAD: The mushrooms and garlic can be roasted several hours in advance. Assemble the salad just before serving.
Ingredients
For the mushrooms
10 ounces cremini mushrooms
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
For the salad
2 pints cherry tomatoes, each tomato cut in half
2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
¼ cup finely chopped basil
¼ cup finely chopped fresh dill
¼ cup finely chopped parsley
Finely grated lemon zest of ½ lemon, plus juice of 1 lemon
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
For the mushrooms: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Combine the mushrooms, garlic, salt and the 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil in a mixing bowl, tossing to coat evenly. Spread in a single layer on the baking sheet; roast (middle rack) for 15 minutes, or just until sizzling and browned. Let cool; wipe out your mixing bowl.
For the salad: Return the roasted, cooled mushrooms and garlic to the mixing bowl. Add the halved cherry tomatoes, cilantro, basil, dill, parsley, lemon zest and juice and the 1/4 cup of extra-virgin olive oil. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Toss gently to incorporate.
Taste, and add more salt and/or pepper, as needed.
Nutrition | Per serving: 160 calories, 2 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 430 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 4 g sugar
– Adapted from “Perfect Flavors: Creative, Easy-to-Prepare Recipes Inspired by My Family and Travels,” by Naomi Nachman (Mesorah Publications, 2018).
12 servings
This cake is the cousin of the Chocolate Quinoa Cake from "The Healthy Jewish Kitchen" cookbook, made famous by Food52, and is also based on the lemon pound cake in Paula Shoyer's "The Kosher Baker" cookbook. Quinoa provides the "flour" that holds this cake together.
MAKE AHEAD: The quinoa may be made 2 days in advance and stored, covered, in the refrigerator. The cake can be made 1 day in advance.
From cookbook author Paula Shoyer.
Ingredients
For the cake
¾ cup dried quinoa
1 ½ cups water
Cooking spray or 2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more as needed
¼ cup plus 1 to 2 tablespoons coconut flour, plus more as needed
2 tablespoons lemon zest, from 2 to 3 large lemons
½ cup fresh lemon juice, from 2 to 3 large lemons
4 large eggs
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (or other vanilla for Passover)
¾ cup coconut oil
1 ¼ cups sugar
1 cup almond flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
For the glaze
1 cup vegan confectioners' sugar
1 to 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, from 1 to 2 lemons
Place the quinoa and water in a small saucepan and bring it to a boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover the saucepan, and cook the quinoa for 15 to 18 minutes, or until all the liquid has been absorbed. Let sit for 5 minutes off the stove top.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Use cooking spray or canola oil to generously grease a 12-cup Bundt pan. Sprinkle 1 to 2 tablespoons coconut flour, or more if needed, over the entire greased pan; then shake the pan to cover, and tap out any excess.
Place the quinoa in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a blade. Add the lemon zest and juice, eggs, vanilla, coconut oil, sugar, almond flour, the 1/4 cup coconut flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt and process for about 2 minutes, until the mixture is very smooth.
Pour the batter into the prepared Bundt pan and bake (middle rack) for 55 minutes to 1 hour, or until a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean. Let the cake cool for 30 minutes; then gently transfer it to a wire rack.
While the cake cools, make the glaze: Place the confectioners’ sugar in a medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and whisk to incorporate. Add more juice, 1 teaspoon at a time, until a thick glaze forms. Drizzle or pour the glaze over the warm cake; let cool then serve.
Nutrition | Per serving: 390 calories, 6 g protein, 45 g carbohydrates, 23 g fat, 13 g saturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 270 mg sodium, 3 g dietary fiber, 33 g sugar