With the coronavirus shutdown requiring families to stay at home and social distancing in place, Passover Seders – a meal that is held at home – may be particularly challenging this year. While some families may welcome guests for a a virtual dinner through Zoom or a Google Hangout, not every Jewish family will be able to use technology to connect with their loved ones. Though many Philly-area restaurants and bakeries are providing Passover meals for takeout, some celebrations will require traditional dishes to be prepared from home kitchens.