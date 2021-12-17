Christmas is almost here, and so is Christmas Dinner. And if you’ve still got shopping to do, there’s no way you’re ready thinking about the cooking that needs to be done — and who could blame you? It’s been a rough year (again).

Luckily, though, there’s plenty of restaurants in the region who can do the cooking for you. Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, dine in or take out, classic Italian fare (Feast of the Seven Fishes, anyone? We have a full guide for you if that’s what you’re in the mood for.) or dim sum — there’s a little bit of everything available this holiday season, whenever you might need it.

So, with that in mind, here are some solid restaurants in Philly, the suburbs, and South Jersey to help you celebrate this holiday season with some great food, all without even turning a knob on the oven.

Philadelphia

🗓 Dec. 24; $85 per person ($25 for kids 12 and under), dine in

Chef Jose Garces’ Amada has a three-course, prime rib-focused Christmas Eve dinner that starts with flash-fried padron peppers, ensalada verde with asparagus and avocado, and oxtail empanadas. For the main course, there’s an eight-ounce prime rib with bordelaise and horseradish crème fraiche, fingerling potatoes, and Brussels sprouts with fermented garlic honey and sangria raisins. Xuixo, a Spanish pastry, wraps it all up alongside a cup of spice hot cocoa.

📍 217-219 Chestnut St., 📞 215-625-2450, 🌐 philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com, 📷 @AmadaPHL

🗓 Dec. 25; $85 per person ($25 for kids) plus $35 for wine pairings, dine in

It’s a Christmas Day buffet at Bank & Bourbon inside the Loews Hotel in Center City. Here, options include roasted squash salad, Caesar-style Brussels sprouts, Montreal-smoked short rib, whole roasted salmon with lemon-cucumber yogurt, smoked mussels, ahi tuna, a selection of local cheeses, potato-leek soup, mushrooms in brown butter, bourbon-glazed carrots, and a whole lot more. For dessert, go for some apple pie, berry cheesecake, peanut butter and jelly brown butter bars, plum torte, flourless chocolate cake, chocolate yule log, or just some assorted cookies.

📍 1200 Market St., 📞 215-231-7300, 🌐 bankandbourbon.com, 📷 @BankAndBourbon

🗓 Dec. 25; Prices vary, Dine in

Head to this South Street staple for a special Christmas Day menu that runs the gamut from yuletide cocktails to holiday desserts (reservations available on Resy). Options include eggnog with bourbon, crab hush puppies, mac and cheese with a Ritz cracker crumble, steamed mussels, prime rib, porchetta, and mushroom campanelle. End it sweet with a cookie plate, some eggnog cheesecake, a pear-cranberry crisp, or some chocolate chocolate chip bread pudding with bourbon caramel.

📍 200 South St., 📞 215-922-1813, 🌐 bridgetfoys.com, 📷 @BridgetFoys

🗓 Dec. 24-25; $125-$250 to serve two to six, dine in or take out

Jane G’s Dim Sum House locations have their regular menu available for delivery or take out, as well as a couple different “Winter Lobster Feasts” for dine in, take out, or delivery. The first serves two, and includes their lobster typhoon or ginger scallion lobster, plus two dim sum plates, a vegetable dish or item from their “familiar” menu section, and rice or noodle dish of your choice (add some Peking duck for $20). The second serves six, and includes Peking duck, plus your choice of lobster, two dim sum plates, two veggie dishes, one familiar dish, and a rice or noodle plate.

📍 1930 Chestnut St. and 3939 Chestnut St., 📞 215-563-8800 (Rittenhouse) and 215-921-5377 (University City), 🌐 dimsum.house, 📷 @DimSumHousePhilly

🗓 Order by Dec. 21 for pickup on Dec. 24 or 25; $80-$260, take out

This Northern Liberties spot’s heat-and-serve packages can feed between two and 10 people with options like smoked turkey, maple bourbon glazed ham, braised brisket pot roast, roasted NY strip, and smoked boneless leg of lamb — plus sides ranging from spinach and roasted squash salad and orange honey-glazed carrots to chestnut stuffing and parker house rolls. Thirsty? Add on some egg nog, sangria, or margaritas for an extra charge.

📍 1040 N. Second St., 📞 215-925-1110, 🌐 elcaminophilly.com, 📷 @ElCaminoPhilly

🗓 Dec. 24-25; $55 per person (two-person minimum), take out

Garces Trading Co. has a heat-and-serve, Amada-inspired Christmas Dinner available for pick up on Dec. 23 and 24. This year’s offerings include a semplice salad with grape vinaigrette, parker house rolls, shrimp cocktail, herb roasted fingerling potatoes, and Brussels sprouts to start. For the entrée, choose from roasted turkey breast with pan gravy or prime rib with bordelaise and horseradish crème fraîche (or get both for an additional $40). And wrap it all up with a plate of Christmas cookies.

📍 Pick up at Volvér at 300 S. Broad St., 📞 267-284-7950, 🌐 garcestradingcompany.com, 📷 @GarcesTradingCo

🗓 Dec. 24 (order by Dec. 22 for pickup); $60 per person, dine in and take out

Graduate Hospital folks are in for a holiday treat at Pumpkin, which is offering its four-course “Le Réveillon” holiday menu for dine in and take out service. This one starts with a poached shrimp remoulade, then moves on to glazed quail, monkfish, and black-eyed pea gumbo. Finally, it all ends sweet with sticky toffee pudding and whipped cream for dessert.

📍 1713 South St., 📞 215-545-4448, 🌐 pumpkinphilly.com, 📷 @PumpkinPhilly

🗓 Dec. 25; $65 per person, dine in

If you want your Christmas Dinner by the Liberty Bell, check out this spot in Independence Mall. Here, they’re doing a prix fixe holiday meal with roasted Amish chicken, scallops, and braised Moroccan spiced lamb shank with a sweet potato puree, plus sides like crispy Brussels sprouts, garlic-smashed potatoes, delicata squash, and sautéed mixed veggies.

📍 433 Chestnut St., 📞 215-923-2267, 🌐 redowltavern.com, 📷 @RedOwlTavern

🗓 Dec. 25; $55 per person, dine in

Chef Mackenson Horebe has a three-course, modern American Christmas Day dinner at this Center City spot. Dishes include glazed lamb chops, ricotta ravioli, beef short rib with glazed root vegetables and grilled broccoli, branzino filet with lemon potatoes and wilted spinach, a vegan-friendly cauliflower curry. And for dessert, there’s cheesecake with a wild berry compote.

📍 121 S. 17th St., 📞 215-563-5008, 🌐 square1682.com, 📷 @Square1682

🗓 Dec. 24-25; Prices vary, dine in and take out

Hit up this modern American steakhouse in Logan Square for dine in options like ham with bourbon apple cider glaze, ribeye with red wine beef jus and horseradish aioli, and shoo fly or coconut custard pie. Or, go for their Christmas At Home take out package ($185), which serves 4-6 people with your choice of ham or ribeye for the entree, plus cornbread, Brussels sprouts, Yukon potato puree, roasted winter veggies, and your choice of coconut custard, shoo fly, or apple crumb almond pie for dessert.

📍 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, 📞 215-963-2788, 🌐 urbanfarmersteakhouse.com, 📷 @UrbanFarmerPHL

🗓 Dec 24-25; $65 per person, dine in

This American brasserie inside the Canopy Hotel in East Market has a three-course, prix fixe menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with a few choices to make. For the first course, choose from a salade verte with baby kale, pickled squash, candied walnuts, and green goddess dressing, or butternut squash soup with balsamic and squash crisp. For the second, it’s cast iron roasted whole branzino or brick oven roasted Cornish hen. And for dessert, there’s sweet potato crème brûlée.

📍 1170 Ludlow St., 📞 215-258-9430, 🌐 thewayward.com, 📷 @TheWaywardPhilly

Philadelphia suburbs

🗓 Dec. 24-25 (menu served through Jan. 9); $49-$63 per person, dine in

Choose a two- or three-course prix fixe menu at Longwood Gardens’ 1906 (reservations required) To start, pick from mushroom soup with crispy shallots, salad with crystal lettuce and cherry in an ice wine vinaigrette, or pork belly burnt ends with pomegranate molasses, pickled onions and polenta. For the main course, there’s a Berkshire pork chop with a port cider reduction, salmon with heirloom carrots, wild mushroom risotto, or grilled filet of beef with bordelaise. Finally, top it off with a Valrhona chocolate tart or brown sugar semifreddo.

📍 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square, 📞 610-388-5290, 🌐 longwoodgardens.org/dine/1906, 📷 @LongwoodGardens

🗓 Dec. 24; $35 per person ($20 for kids), dine in

Exton’s Brickside Grille is known for their seafood, and on Christmas Eve, you can get your fill at their buffet. Alongside a complete Feast of Seven Fishes buffet (with calamari, mussels in red sauce, shrimp, and clams linguine), offerings include Caesar salad, goat cheese salad, charcuterie and crudité, marinated mushrooms, turkey with cider gravy, pork loin in a bourbon raisin glaze, oyster andouille stuffing, and cornbread. Dip into the chocolate fountain for dessert.

📍 540 Wellington Square, Exton, 📞 610-321-1600, 🌐 bricksidegrille.com, 📷 @BricksideGrilleExton

🗓 Dec. 24-25; Prices vary, dine in

Valley Forge Casino Resort’s Revolution Chophouse has their regular steakhouse offerings for the holidays, plus a few additional yuletide specials. If the regular menu’s not cutting it, check out their potato leek soup with chive oil and crispy leeks, or roast prime rib (16 or 22-ounce) with whipped potatos, asparagus, beef jus, and bearnause. Feeling sweet? The peppermint hot chocolate bread pudding with vanilla crème anglaise and a hot chocolate shooter should hit the spot.

📍 1160 1st Ave., King of Prussia, 📞 610-768-5003, 🌐 vfcasino.com/dine/revolution-chop-house, 📷 @VFCasinoResort

New Jersey and Delaware

🗓 Dec. 24; Prices vary, dine in

The Lamberti restaurant group’s flagship spot in Cherry Hill has a special a la carte menu for Christmas Eve packed with Italian specialties. Choose from starters like zucchini fritti, clams casino, grilled baby octopus with artichoke hearts, or burrata cheese with oven-roasted tomatoes. And for the main courses, options include filet mignon gorgonzola with bacon and jumbo lump crab, pappardelle in a sirloin and short rib ragù, shrimp and scallop fra diavolo, and house-based gnocchi in red sauce.

📍 2011 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, NJ, 📞 856-663-1747, 🌐 caffelamberti.com, 📷 Facebook.com/CaffeAldoLamberti

🗓 Dec. 24-25; $65-$75 per person, dine in

If you’re celebrate the holidays in Atlantic City, a casino restaurant isn’t your only option. For Christmas Eve, there’s a packed prix fixe menu to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. And on Christmas Day, dinner is a four-course meal that kicks off with minestrata maritata (escarole soup with meatballs and celery), followed by a baked eggplant and zucchini parmigiana. The main course is rigatoni in a ragù with Italian sausage, beef braciola, and veal ossobuco, followed by an assortment of homemade desserts.

📍 3108 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, NJ, 📞 609-345-5554, 🌐 mygirasole.com, 📷 facebook.com/Girasole-Atlantic-City-102027508472

🗓 Dec. 24-25; $75 per person or $155 per package, dine in and take out

This Wilmington-based French brasserie has a couple holiday options. For dine in service, there’s a three-course menu with dishes like lobster with butter and champagne vinegar, brown butter gnocchi, duck with cranberry and pine nut couscous, and branzino with a winter ratatouille (and for dessert, there’s baked Alaska). Take out-wise, their package includes options like chicory and lentil salad, duck, branzino, whole roasted eggplant with freekeh and tahini, and Meyer lemon tarte and bûche De Noël for dessert.

📍 42 W. 11th St., Wilmington, Del., 📞 302-594-3154, 🌐 lecavalierde.com, 📷 @LeCavalierDE

🗓 Dec. 24; Prices vary, dine in

Have your Christmas Eve dinner seaside at the Riverwinds, which has an extensive a la carte menu this year. Starters range from top neck clams and oysters on the half shell to ahi tuna tartar and French onion soup. And for the main course, there’s filet mignon, prime rib, bone-in cowboy ribeye, rack of lamb, pistachio-crusted salmon, sea bass bruschetta, and crab cake in a lobster cream sauce.

📍 1075 Riverwinds Dr., West Deptford, NJ, 📞 856-579-7900, 🌐 theriverwindsrestaurant.com, 📷 Facebook.com/TheRiverwindsRestaurant

🗓 Dec. 24-25; $49 per person, dine in

Spending your holiday downashore? The Seaview has you covered for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with a prix fixe menu (reservations required). It starts with crab soup and a winter harvest salad with beets, goat cheese, caramelized walnuts, and cranberry confit in a white balsamic vinaigrette. Then, for the main course, it’s your choice of filet mignon medallions with foie gras and a truffle-cognac demi-glace, half a roasted chicken basted in truffle herb butter, a vegan-friendly chickpea penne pasta, or grouper piccata in a beurre blanc sauce. And for dessert: hot chocolate flourless cake with raspberry coulis.

📍 401 S. New York Rd., Galloway, NJ, 📞 609-652-1800, 🌐 seaviewdolcehotel.com, 📷 @SeaviewDolceHotel

🗓 Dec. 24-25; Prices vary, dine in

Camden County folks can head to this downtown Haddonfield BYOB for a special holiday menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. The à la carte offerings include pear salad, peach burrata with white honey and balsamic vinaigrette to start, plus main courses like ricotta gnocchi, lobster ravioli, veal piccata, veal chop Milanese, and classic chicken Parmesan to fill you up.

📍 141 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, NJ, 📞 856-446-2126, 🌐 veronahaddonfield.com, 📷 @VeronaHaddonfield