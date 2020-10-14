We compress a lot of information into a short section that really tries to distill what happens from a gallon of milk to a wheel of cheese. And it’s a really complicated process, but it’s pretty easy to understand when you see it broken down, and knowing what goes into a great piece of cheese, which first is really high-quality milk. Going through those steps helps consumers understand what cheese is and what quality cheese is. When they look at cheese, it’s not immediately obvious what its original component parts or ingredients were. It’s understanding that capturing these fats and proteins from the milk and leaving the liquid behind gives them an idea of nutrition, of the flavors, of the textures that are gonna be in that cheese. And really pulling back the curtains on what cheese is, why it’s made, why it tastes a certain way is something that I really enjoy doing for consumers.