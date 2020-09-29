Build a better cheeseboard

You can make a cheeseboard by scrounging together whatever you have in your pantry and refrigerator — Sue Miller has had virtual tasters pair her cheese with cooked hot dog slices. But you can also shop ahead and compose one just as fancy as what you’ll find in a restaurant. Here are some ideas for your spread.

Carbs: Crackers, flatbreads, and baguettes — anything to scoop up cheese — are essential. Pick up homemade crackers from Ric’s Bread at the Headhouse Square farmers market or crispy flatbreads from Wildflour Bakery in Holmesburg.

Cured meats and more: Pepperoni, prosciutto, and summer sausage are just the tip of the iceberg. Order a selection of house-cured meats from Bower Cafe in Washington Square West or a spread from Primal Supply, in South Philly and Brewerytown.

Michael Klein / Staff Finocchiona, a fennel-studded salami, is in the charcuterie case at Bower Cafe.

Fruit: Go beyond grapes. Think seasonal: apples, pears, persimmons, and pawpaws, if you can find them. Try heirloom apples from Riverwards Produce in Fishtown.

Something sweet: Jams, honey, and dark chocolate are excellent accompaniments to cheese. Try one of the bars from Eclat Chocolate in West Chester.

Ferments: Pickled radishes are one of Miller’s favorites, but she also likes kimchi with her Red Cat. Find an expansive array at NetCost Market in the Northeast. Don’t forget the kombucha!