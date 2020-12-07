Renovating the onetime storefront at 6350 Germantown Avenue took work, but the results are gorgeous. Bilger’s dad made custom wainscoting and trim, the Young American bar, and a Dutch door that functions as a takeout window. The mustard-colored walls — which look wallpapered — are hand-painted with gold pinstripes. (Don’t miss the bathroom’s design, done by painter Kathryn Hedley.) Devil’s Pool photos by Sarah Kaufman adorn the walls, and blown-glass apple light fixtures by Nikolaj Christensen hang from the ceiling. A interior cutout window in the tasting room displays the building’s cellar, where the cider is aged. Barrels will eventually replace the plastic tankard that’s there now.