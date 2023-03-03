14 places for floral cocktails during the Philadelphia Flower Show

This year, Philly’s revered Flower Show has returned to its usual digs and, perhaps more importantly, to March. The traditional timing sets the show up to be a harbinger of spring, a bright spot in gloomy late winter. Another perk: It nudges observant bartenders all over town to mix up floral cocktails to celebrate.

Here are 14 places with flowery drinks — including two coffee/tea options — to get in the warm-weather spirit.

a.bar

Rittenhouse’s best cocktail bar for people-watching serves up The March of Industry, a smoky play on the Aviation made with Bluecoat Gin, Banhez mezcal, lime cordial, lavender, Lillet Blanc, Luxardo Maraschino, and creme de violette.

1737 Walnut St., 215-825-7035, akitchenandbar.com

Art in the Age

Old City bar and bottle shop Art in the Age has brought back its Lavender Negroni for the duration of the Flower Show. It’s made with Damson Plum Gin (from AITA’s sibling Tamworth Distilling), Dolin dry vermouth, Campari, and lavender bitters, then topped off with tonic.

116 N. Third St., 215-922-2600, artintheage.com

Bank & Bourbon

A stone’s throw from the Convention Center, Bank & Bourbon is shaking up two floral tipples for the show: There’s the The Daisy, made with Rusted Revolver gin, lemon, and simple syrup topped with a splash of Luxardo Maraschino, club soda, and fresh mint; and The Carnation, made with blanco tequila, elderflower liqueur, and watermelon puree.

1200 Market St., 215-231-7300, bankandbourbon.com

CO-OP Restaurant & Bar

This sleek University City hotel bar channels tiki vibes with the Painted Sunflower, a mix of KLYR rum, Aperol, grapefruit juice, coconut milk, and sunflower orgeat (a seedy twist on the traditional almond syrup). Grated cinnamon and calendula leaves make for a pretty garnish.

20 S. 33rd St., 215-398-1874, coopphilly.com

Farm & Fisherman Tavern

Botanical cocktails are a specialty at Farm & Fisherman, where the drinks are made with locally foraged flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Expect the menu to feature holdovers from last year’s harvest, in addition to year-round floral staples like the Elderflower Spritz (homegrown elderflower liqueur, Italicus, Tavern kombucha, and prosecco) and the Stop and Smell the Rosé (Stateside vodka, Strega, lemon, and rosé syrup). Or order the off-menu Flower Champagne — a wild-fermented sparkling wine made with elderflower, valerian, chamomile, and last spring’s yarrow flowers.

1442 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill, N.J., 856-356-2282, fandftavern.com

Forsythia

Forsythia beverage director Shawn Miller folds winter ingredients like carrot and beet into his farm-to-glass cocktail program at Christopher Kearse’s Old City boîte, but we’re also happy to see a special Flower Show tribute: Islay Roses on Your Grave, a mix of Laphroaig, Génépy, rose liqueur, grapefruit, and lemon.

233 Chestnut St., 215-644-9395, forsythiaphilly.com

Four Humours Distilling

Fishtown’s barrel-shaped distillery and tasting room serves up an Aviation variation that’s almost too pretty to drink. Instead of traditional gin, Four Humours swaps in Boardroom Spirits vodka and shakes in an egg white, lemon, and simple syrup to make their frothy Violet! You’re Turning Violet! cocktail. New Liberty’s creme de violette liqueur gives the drink its signature shade. It’s garnished with an orchid bloom.

1712 N. Hancock St., 610-324-3915, fourhumourswhiskey.com

Rival Bros.

Crafted as a Valentine’s Day special, Rival Bros.’ lavender and rose latte charmed so many customers, the roastery added it to the menu at its cafes. The latte gets a floral shot of lavender syrup spiked with vanilla and rose water, and a candied rose-petal garnish to boot.

Red Owl Tavern

Red Owl Tavern lead bartender Christopher Devern whipped up the aptly named Flower Power just for the Flower Show. It’s a sweet-sour mix of blueberry syrup, Novo Fogo Cachaça, elderflower liqueur, lime juice, and egg white that gets topped with an edible flower.

433 Chestnut St., 215-923-2267, redowltavern.com

Rex at the Royal

Rex at the Royal bar manager Joshua Scheid mined his academic leanings to whip up But My Beatrice Is Shy, a hot pink number made with peach- and strawberry-infused gin, Scotch, and a floral shrub that marries jasmine, hibiscus, and parsley. It’s named after a line in an Umberto Eco essay and will be available at the swanky South Street spot through March 12.

1524 South St., 267-319-1366, rexphl.com

Rittenhouse Hotel’s Mary Cassatt Tea Room

Could anything pair better with the Flower Show than afternoon tea? The Mary Cassatt Tea Room at The Rittenhouse Hotel has it covered with a special floral tea and tisanes list that’s available through March 12. Order a bright-purple butterfly pea flower infusion or a blooming tea — brewed with Chinese green tea and a hand-sewn jasmine flower that blooms right in the glass teapot it’s served in. Flower-infused desserts round out the theme.

210 W. Rittenhouse Square, 215-546-9000, exploretock.com/mary-cassatt-tea-room

Sor Ynez

Butterfly pea flower may not be all the rage it was back in 2019, but it’s still a winning ingredient. You’ll find its beautiful purple tones in Sor Ynez’s Butterfly Effect cocktail, made with pea flower-infused Condesa gin, Apaluz mezcal, Luxardo, lemon juice, and lavender syrup. It’s garnished with a sprig of lavender.

1800 N. American St., 215-309-2582, sorynez.com

Stratus Rooftop Lounge

Head to the Hotel Monaco’s 11th floor lounge to kick back with a drink from lead bartender Patrick Banko, who infused mezcal with beet and orange peel for the Spring in Joven, a deep-purple ode to the Flower Show that’s shaken up with thyme agave, lime, and egg white.

433 Chestnut St., 11th floor, 215-925-2889, stratuslounge.com

Urban Farmer

This Logan Square steakhouse weds two classic cocktails — a negroni and an espresso martini — in its Flower Show special, the Caffe 1919. Bar manager Daniel Watson infused Monkey 47 gin with hibiscus-currant tea, then shakes it up with Campari, sweet vermouth, and espresso. Lavender bitters, hibiscus petals, and espresso beans give it a floral finish.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 215-963-2788, urbanfarmersteakhouse.com