Concourse Dance Bar, where customers once frolicked in a ball pit, gathered at the bars, and danced till 2 a.m. on a packed dance floor, can have none of that in the pandemic era.
For the time being, owner Avram Hornik and crew have refashioned the 15,000 square feet of space tucked downstairs behind 1635 Market St. into what he calls a “sensory experience” that maintains the social aspect of club life down to the dancing, lighting, and Instagramming opportunities. There’s an ice room for literal chilling. Alas, the ball pit is closed, with signs advising that it’s because of shark sightings. It’s socially distanced all the way, with seating areas a minimum six feet apart.
Concourse is best experienced with a date or group of friends; reservations are now required and it’s all-inclusive — $32.50 a person plus tax and fees.
It’s set up with three main areas where in each, you get a snack and a drink. First up is a room decorated with objets d’art for seated pretzel bites and a drink.
Next stop is a lounge, where you get a mini-cheesesteak and a second drink. The ice room, with Philly-themed ice sculptures by Peter Slavin and faux fur-topped seating, and a room resembling a hall of mirrors are nearby.
Final stop is what they call the light and sound room (package of Tastykake, third drink) with more spaced seating and an adjacent dance floor marked off in yellow to maintain the social distancing.
Budget about an hour to an hour and a half.
Hours: 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. It’s also open from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for those under 21 with a guardian.