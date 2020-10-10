For the time being, owner Avram Hornik and crew have refashioned the 15,000 square feet of space tucked downstairs behind 1635 Market St. into what he calls a “sensory experience” that maintains the social aspect of club life down to the dancing, lighting, and Instagramming opportunities. There’s an ice room for literal chilling. Alas, the ball pit is closed, with signs advising that it’s because of shark sightings. It’s socially distanced all the way, with seating areas a minimum six feet apart.