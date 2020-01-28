It’s soup season, and we’re turning our attention to a classic Philadelphia dish: pepper pot soup. The soup — made from beef tripe, aromatics, herbs, spices, and, of course, peppers, both fresh and hot — traces its origins to African and Caribbean Philadelphians in the colonial era. During this year’s Black History Month, we’ll be looking at its unique history and legacy.
Was this a soup that you picked up in your neighborhood or ate with your family? Do you have a dope recipe? If so, tell us about it. To share your pepper pot soup story, please email cowens@inquirer.com.