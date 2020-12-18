The menu is based on 12-inch wood-fired, naturally leavened sourdough) pizzas built with house-made and/or locally sourced ingredients and baked in Mama Palma’s old brick oven. Among the varieties: soppresata (with Salumeria Biellese soppressata, Birch Run Hills Farm “Fat Cat” cheese, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepper jelly); potato (with béchamel, mozzarella, garlic oil, chives, and local aged cheese); sausage & fennel (with Marzinsky’s fennel-and-herb sausage, roasted fennel, tomato sauce, and mozzarella); and a version of the South Philly pizzazz (with American cheese, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, banana peppers, and oregano). They’re $14 to $18.