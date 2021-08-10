When the Center City District launched its restaurant week in 2003, the three-course dinners from nearly four dozen eateries were priced at $30. The tab rose to $35 six years later during the height of a recession, our records show.

The next Center City District Restaurant Week will return for 13 days — Saturday, Sept. 18 through Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 — and the CCD has called for a price increase in the name of supporting restaurants. The price is now $40 for dinner and $25 for lunch (offered at many locations), plus tax and tip.

It’s a relative bargain. To match inflation, that $30 dinner in 2003 would be priced at $44.30. (A few stalwarts from the 2003 participants, such as Caribou Cafe, McCormick & Schmick’s, and Bellini Cafe, are still around.)

The list of restaurants is broken out by indoor, outdoor, and takeout. I see that the district has expanded its borders, judging by the inclusion of Clementine’s Stable Cafe and Gabi, both on North Broad Street.

Discounted parking will be offered for $9 or less at participating Interpark, Parkway or LAZ garages. Guests are encouraged to plan their transportation arrangements when making reservations, or plan to access a digital parking voucher. Restaurants will no longer provide tear-off parking vouchers on check inserts.