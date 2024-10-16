Taste coffee from over 30 roasters at the inaugural Philly Coffee Festival

Calling all coffee lovers — the first-of-its-kind Philly Coffee Festival is just around the corner.

At the 23rd Street Armory near the Schuylkill, attendees can explore specialty roasters, coffee shops, and wholesale sellers from Philadelphia and beyond, as well as enjoy snacks and live entertainment.

The venue will be filled with a curated list of exhibitors, including Philly staples La Colombe, Black Turtle Coffee, Rally, and Passero’s Coffee Roasters. Suburban favorites like Burlington, N.J.’s Evermore Coffee Roasters and Bucks County Coffee in King of Prussia will also be represented.

Philadelphia has no shortage of coffee shops, with many immigrant-owned businesses bringing global flavors to the city and supporting local immigrant and BIPOC communities. The festival offers folks a chance to sip on blends from a variety of Philly-area roasters, creating a unique coffee culture experience.

Philly Coffee Festival is a Craft Hospitality LLC event, which also produces the San Francisco Coffee Festival, D.C. Coffee Festival, and Austin Coffee Festival, along with the Philly Beer and Philly Wine festivals.

The event will feature two sessions each day with breaks in between, and booths will be set up for tastings. Coffee lovers can sip and chat with roasters as live bands play in the background. Food trucks like Bonjour Crêperie will be on the premises for snacking.

Tickets, starting at $24, can be purchased online. There is also a VIP all-day pass, which includes access to expedited entry lines and early admission, for $58.

📆 Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 10 a.m. (9 a.m. for early admission ticket holders) to 4:30 p.m.; 📍22 S. 23rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103; 🌐 phillycoffeefestival.com