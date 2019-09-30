Chicken with Mashed Yuca and Orange-Ginger Sauce

Yuca was one of the main products the Taínos natives harvested in the insular Americas before the era of colonization, and is still one of the most important food sources in the Caribbean and other tropical areas, along with yams, plantains, and sweet potato.

In 2017, the Dominican Republic produced 380,000 tons of yuca. Its fibrous texture and earthy flavor make it an ideal complement for sweet and savory dishes that include thin, delicate sauces. It’s served fried, boiled, mashed, in stews and soups.

“Behind each yuca dish there is a giggle or laughter, because it surprises one again and again,” Chef José Luis Reynoso Pérez, 46, said about the reaction he gets from guests when he serves yuca. Here, the starchy mash soaks up the fruity orange-ginger sauce for roasted chicken thighs. Serves 5.

1 pound bone-in chicken thighs

1 cup lemon juice

3 large garlic cloves, peeled, minced, and mashed to a paste

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1½ ounce ginger, peeled, minced, and mashed to a paste, divided

1 pound yuca, peeled and quartered

½ stick butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1½ cup orange juice, divided

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Heat the oven to 400°F. In a bowl, toss the chicken with the lemon juice. Remove the chicken and place in a roasting pan, then season on both sides with mashed garlic, salt, and pepper, using your hands to rub in the seasoning. Discard the lemon juice.

Spread an even layer of mashed ginger on each chicken thigh. Roast for 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the yuca and a teaspoon salt. Cook until the yuca is soft when pierced with a fork. Remove it from heat and drain.

In a large bowl, combine the yuca, butter, and oil and mash with a fork or a potato masher until smooth and creamy.

When the chicken has roasted for 45 minutes, remove from the oven, then pour ½ cup of the orange juice over the chicken. Return to the oven for 10 minutes.

Measure out 2 tablespoons of the chicken’s cooking liquid. In a skillet over low heat, combine the cooking liquid, the remaining cup of orange juice, and remaining ½ ounce mashed ginger; cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Whisk the flour into the liquid and cook, whisking continuously, until the sauce reaches your desired consistency. Serve the sauce with the chicken and the yuca, and the remaining cooking liquid, if desired.

— José Luis Reynoso