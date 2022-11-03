Looking to order a Thanksgiving feast? These Philly-area restaurants are here to help.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and some of us are dreading the hassle of holiday cooking. But have no fear, the Philadelphia region has plenty of places willing to cook a feast for you. With the help of restaurants and food establishments offering takeout and dining for turkey day, we’ve got you covered. But get to ordering quickly.

Here’s where to order takeout this Thanksgiving in Philly.

This list will be continuously updated, so if you know any other restaurants offering takeout meals for the holiday, kindly email us.

Make this holiday easier with El Camino Real’s Thanksgiving dinner to-go. Be sure to place orders by Nov. 20 online.

For $125, choose from a la carte main dishes like a 14 to 16-pound house smoked turkey, 14 to 16-pound southern fried turkey, 7 to 8-pound house smoked boneless turkey breast, 7 to 8-pound maple bourbon glazed ham or 7 to 8-pound smoked brisket pot roast. For $25, you can get a la carte sides like stuffing, candied sweet potatoes and whipped mashed potatoes, as well as house-made pies (apple or pumpkin). There are packages you can order too. The dinners are $110 for two, $180 for four to six, or $300 for 8 to 10 people; it includes turkey (traditional or fried), ham, brisket, classic stuffing, maple glazed sweet potatoes, other sides, and pies. Pick up packages on Nov. 22.

📍 1040 N 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, 📞 215-925-1110, 🌐 elcaminophilly.com

Pre-order frozen pastelillos and pasteles for your Thanksgiving meal. Choose from ground beef picadillo, shredded chicken, soy chorizo and potato and other flavored pastelillos for $48 or pork, chicken, mixed bean and jackfruit pasteles for $35. Pastelon, sweet plantain lasagna, is $7 for individual, $20 for a loaf pan, and $50 for half tray. Sides and La Parchita hot sauce are $10 each and per bottle. Coquito or Puerto Rican nog comes in 16-ounce for $14 and 25-ounce for $25. For dessert, tres leches cake is $6 to $40. Direct message the Instagram page to order and pick up items on Nov. 22 or before in Fishtown.

📍2001 Memphis St., Philadelphia, PA 19125, 🌐 instagram.com/amys_pastelillos

Chef Emily Riddell has got you covered with all the pastries this Thanksgiving. Order from the a la carte menu online. There’s almond twice baked croissants, apple danish, double pain au chocolat, orange cardamom morning bun, lemon tart, chocolate pecan tart, coffee cake, and more to choose from. Breads like country batard, roasted sweet potato focaccia, and fig and walnut will also be offered. Expect to pay up to $30. Pick up on Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

📍1901 South 9th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19148, 🌐 machineshopphilly.com

You’ll find pies and other sweets by this pop-up bakery at Riverwards Produce locations. In Fishtown and Old City stores, there will be spicy pumpkin pie, vanilla bean cheesecake, dark chocolate silk pie, apple crumble, pumpkin cheesecake, and apple cider bundt. The desserts, ranging from $28 to $45, are available for pre-ordering until Nov. 19. Pick up is Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

📍146 Bread St., Philadelphia, PA 19106 and 2200 E. Norris St., Philadelphia, PA 19125, 🌐 instagram.com/bakebakephilly

The Fishtown artisanal bakery and all-day café has a bevy of treats for the holiday. Place orders online by Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. Pickup and delivery are available Nov. 22 and 23. Choose from pies like apple crumb ($42) and maple-pecan ($48), cakes like pumpkin-maple ($38 to $155) and caramel-apple ($38 to $155), savory items like cornbread muffins (6-pack for $21) and cheddar-chive biscuits (6-pack for $27), and more.

📍1306 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19103, 📞 215-268-7343, 🌐 cakelifebakeshop.com

Pre-order your Thanksgiving pies online by Nov. 19 for Nov. 20 to 23 pick-up and delivery. There’s apple crumb, chocolate cream, pecan, pumpkin cheesecake and more pie flavors. Thanksgiving decorated cupcakes and cookie cake are also available. Sweets range $7.50 to $40.

📍1255 Marlborough St., Philadelphia, PA 19125, 📞 215-203-1980, 🌐 ramonasusansbakeshop.com

For $250, treat four guests to a half turkey deboned, rolled and smoked. It is ready to reheat and slice. Included are brown butter mashed potatoes, gravy, mac and cheese, fall squash and radicchio salad, roasted root vegetables, braised greens, sausage stuffing and cranberry sauce. Rolls, cheese boards, and charcuterie boards are available too. Order online and pick up Nov. 22 from 2 to 6 p.m.

📍1527 W Porter St., Philadelphia, PA 19145, 🌐 heavymetalsausage.com

Celebrate the holiday with West Philly’s Afrocentric grocery cafe. The dinner kit feeds four to six people with braised legs and wings, gravy, cranberry hibiscus sauce, spiced and candied honey yams, macaroni and cheese, stewed greens (vegan option available) for $150. Just need sides? There’s also a package for Honeysuckle’s side dishes for $70.

Desserts, including sweet potato pie, apple pie, plantain snack cake, and vegan apple cake, range from $45 to $50. Sweet potato rolls, buttermilk biscuits, sweet potato baguette served with whipped butter are $4 to $18.

Pre-order by Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. online. Pick up on Nov. 22 before 3 p.m. at the cafe or FarmerJawn at Westtown.

📍 310 S.48th St., Philadelphia, PA 19143 and 1225 E. Street Road, West Chester, PA 19382, 🌐 honeysucklephl.com

On Dudley Street, find all your Thanksgiving offerings. There is herb-roasted turkey, house salad, roasted butternut squash soup, and all the trimmings and sides like maple harissa carrots and mashed sweet potatoes. Feed 10 people for $289 and 5 people for $169. You can also add to your order and select from a variety of a la carte menu items.Order by Nov. 16 and pick up and delivery on Nov. 21 or Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

📍 821 Dudley St., 📞 215-651-3040, 🌐 milestable.com

The Thanksgiving meal for home is $350 for 6 to 10 people. Herb-roasted turkey, sausage stuffing, kale and citrus salad, green bean casserole, white pepper mashed potatoes, cornbread, and more come with it. Pies are $40 each — apple, sweet potato, and chocolate bourbon pecan.

Orders must be placed online by Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.. Packages are available for pick up at The Kimmel Center or delivery for $35 within 15 miles of Center City on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 22from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

📍 300 S Broad Street (Spruce Street Entrance), Philadelphia, PA 19102, 🌐 garcestradingcompany.com

Get over a pound of turkey meat per person, herb-brined turkey breast and dark meat confit turkey legs with this dinner. Top it off with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal root vegetable stuffing, charred Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes with a smoked butterscotch glaze, cardamom cranberry relish and sage gravy. Extras of almost everything are available, plus add-ons like truffled mac and cheese and dulce de leche pumpkin pie. Instructions are included with every meal to help you heat and eat. Dinners come in two sizes: 4 to 6 people for $299, and 2 to 3 people for $159.

Wayvine Winery & Vineyard will be popping up at both pick-up locations with a tailored selection of favorite pours, so you can skip the bottle shop entirely. Reserve your wine bottles through the website with your Thanksgiving order and pay for your bottles at pick-up. Orders due Nov. 15 before 5 p.m. Pick up Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both Tulip Pasta & Wine and Messina Social Club. Order online.

📍 1533 S 10th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147, and 2302 E Norris St., Philadelphia, PA 19125, 🌐 messinasocialclub.com/thanksgivingsolved

Order turkey, salad, pasta, stuffing and sweet potato mousse for dinner and pumpkin pie for dessert by Nov. 21. It’s $140 for four people and $75 for two. Add-ons are $3 to $50. Free delivery and pick up available between Nov. 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. or Thanksgiving Day noon to 2 p.m. Remember cash only.

📍2500 South Broad St., 📞 215-468-3900, 🌐 scannicchio.online

High Street Philly has a package for all your sides needs. For $150, the order comes with sourdough stuffing with caramelizedcipollini and sage, brown butter spaghetti squash, root vegetable and gruyere gratin, and farro and roasted mushroom salad with pecans, whole roasted Brussels sprouts with dried cranberries, and traditional Thanksgiving gravy.

There is an option to add on a Green Meadow Farm turkey. High Street breads are $5 to $9 and pies are $45 (five spice apple pie with walnut-oat crumb and ginger honeynut squash pie with brown sugar meringue.) Order online and pick up on Nov. 22 and 23.

📍 101 S 9th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, 📞 215-625-0988, 🌐 highstreetonmarket.com

Pick your package: Di Brunos signature turkey Braciole ($395), herb-roasted angus beef tenderloin ($455), sliced oven roasted turkey breast ($365) or vegetable lasagna ($315). Sides (chive mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes or herbed sweet potatoes), vegetable plates (roasted Brussel sprouts, harvest root vegetables and more), and pies (pumpkin, cinnamon apple crumble pie and brown sugar molasses peca) are included. Starters (butternut squash soup and Tuscan kale salad) and accompaniments (brioche dinner rolls and butter, house-made stuffing) are included as well. Add-ons are $38 to $75. There is also no protein package with your choice of any five sides for $195 for six people. Place orders by Nov. 15 at 3 p.m or until supplies last. Pickupat Rittenhouse Alimentari and Ardmore locations on Nov. 22 from 2 to 7 p.m.

📍 1730 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 and 120 Coulter Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003, 🌐 dibruno.com

Find sweet and savory pies from Pie Bird Farm. Order the Pennsylvania pumpkin ($38), salted caramel apple ($45), blueberry cardamom crumb ($40), Mile High apple($60), and Italian plum cheesecake ($48). There is also organic whipped cream ($8) available.

Order online. Pick up options include the Ottsville farm on Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wheat & Vine Provisions (order on their website) on Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Doylestown shop, Salt and Vinegar in Philadelphia on Nov. 22 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Farmer Jawn Farm and Kitchen in West Chester from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

📍 641 Cafferty Road Ottsville, Pa 18942, 🌐 piebirdfarm.com

Place your orders of artisan cheese board, buttermilk herb biscuits, turkey gravy, brioche stuffing, pumpkin risotto, fall spiced pumpkin pie, and more. Or there is the full traditional Thanksgiving dinner for six (no substitutions allowed). The dinner includes roasted and sliced turkey breast, turkey gravy, cranberry compote, brioche stuffing, whipped truffle potatoes, roasted autumn farm veggies, Talula’s gourmet mac and cheese, honey butter cornbread, and fall spiced pumpkin pie with whipped cream. The deadline to order is noon Nov. 15 and pick up can be scheduled for Nov. 21 or 22. Prices vary; dinner for six is $400.

📍 102 West State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348, 📞 610-444-8255, 🌐 talulastable.com

The University City restaurant has a Thanksgiving To-Go package for 4 to 5 people for $150.

CO-OP’s Thanksgiving To-Go includes local roast turkey breast, farmhouse bread stuffing, cranberry compote, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, roasted carrots and turkey gravy. All orders must be placed by Nov. 16 by noon. Orders must be picked up on Nov. 23 between 2 to 6 p.m. or Nov. 24 between 7 to 10 a.m. Orders can be placed by over the phone.

📍20 S 33rd St., 📞 215-398-1874, 🌐 coopphilly.com

For $140, enjoy Rohan Duck breasts, confit legs and wings, foie gras-white bean cassoulet, and duck just for two.

Order online by Nov. 17. Pick up for Nov. 22 from 1 to 6 p.m.

📍 233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 📞 215-.644-9395, 🌐 forsythiaphilly

Guests can enjoy a chef-prepared Thanksgiving feast in the comfort of their own home with Urban Farmer’s Thanksgiving To-Go. The holiday package feeds 4 to 6 people and includes a 12 to 14-pound turkey, a variety of house-made sides and a choice of apple, pumpkin or pecan pie for $200. Pre-orders can be placed online. Pick up between noon and 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 23.

📍1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103, 📞 215-963-2788, 🌐 urbanfarmersteakhouse.com

Make celebrations extra special with Vernick Coffee Bar’s holiday pies. Executive Pastry Chef Danielle Seipp has created seasonal pies including a Philadelphia staple — Vernick Coffee Bar’s carrot cake pie adorned with a salted ginger-spiced graham crust. Guests can also pre-order a pumpkin cheesecake pie with a ginger graham crust filled with pumpkin cheesecake filling and garnished with pumpkin-spiced whipped cream and toasted pepitas,, a sweet potato filling in a buttery, flakey crust topped with a cinnamon crumb topping and candied pecans, or a gluten-free caramel apple pie made with spiced honeycrisp, granny smith apples, a layer of caramel, and topped with oat crumb. All pies serve 8 guests, priced at $48. Orders must be placed 48-hours in advance on Tock.com. All additional orders can be picked up on Nov. 20 to 22.

📍1 N. 19th St., 📞 215-419-5052, 🌐 fourseasons.com/philadelphia/dining/restaurants/vernick-coffee-bar

Get all your sides at The Farm and Fisherman. There’s sweet potato streusel, apple-sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes and more for $20. For the table, order local cheeses and antipasto ranging from $54 to $124 in various sizes. Cranberry sauce is $16 and desserts $12 to $44. Cookie trays are priced $22 to $62. Order online and pick up on Nov. 22.

📍1442 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill NJ, 📞 856-356-2282, 🌐 www.fandftavern.com

Iron Hill is making Thanksgiving dinner a whole lot easier with Thanksgiving Meal Package To-Go featuring oven roasted turkey breast, sage and sausage stuffing, buttery mashed potatoes, country-style green beans with caramelized onions and bacon, plus cranberry-orange sauce and gravy. The Meal Package To-Go serves four and is available for $75. Desserts like apple pie can be added on for an additional $10. Add Iron Hill craft beer four-pack or six-pack specially priced at $10 each during Thanksgiving meal pick up on Nov. 21 and 22. . Call your nearby location to order or reserve online by Nov. 19.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐https://ironhillbrewery.com/thanksgiving-to-go-bundles

Start with blistered shishitos and warm Mediterranean olives. Then dive into the main course with items like ready-to-roast shawarma spiced whole turkey, broccoli tabbouleh and butternut fattoush. Dessert is a pumpkin roll with pistachio streusel. Feast four people for $180, 8 people for $360, and 12 people for $540. Order the chilled jumbo harissa shrimp appetizer for $20 to $60. There is also the leftover package with four flatbreads, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, garlic yogurt and tahini to make your own sandwiches with your leftover turkey. Package ranges from $20 to $60. Pre-order your feast online and pick-up on Nov. 22 between 2 to 6 p.m.

📍220 South 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, 📞 215-309-2238‬, 🌐 spicefinchphilly.getbento.com

Get a 15-pound whole roasted maple brined turkey (served sliced) with gravy for 8 to 10 guests with leftovers. Sides include homemade stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, roasted acorn squash with bourbon butter and honey, green beans with red and yellow bell peppers, fresh cranberry sauce and a dozen Baker’s Street rolls. The full dinner is $275. Just the turkey package is $175, and the “everything but the bird” package is $115. There are also freshly baked pies and macarons for $25. Meal is $25 per person. Nov. 16 is the deadline, and Nov. 22 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. is pick-up.

📍102 N. Tyson Ave., Glenside, PA 19038, 📞 215-885-2037, 🌐 seedlingandsage.com

For $450 for 6 to 810 people, get an 18-pound turkey and a choice of soup, two sides and one pie. Roasted turkey breast and large-sized packages are also available. You can order a la carte too. Order by Nov. 17 at noon and pick-up at Haverford, Wayne, and Glen Mills locations on Nov. 22 from 2 to 6 p.m.

📍379 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA 19041, and other locations, 🌐 whitedog.com

The restaurant and bar on 17th and Sansom Streets has classic Thanksgiving offerings for you. Thanksgiving To-Go is $50 per person. Dishes include herbed roasted turkey, brown butter mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, brioche and sausage stuffing, pickled cranberries, country gravy, bread and butter, and sweet potato pie. Email to order and pickup details.

📍121 S 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, 📞 215-563-5008, 🌐 square1682.com

Skip the hassle of cooking with The Twisted Tail’s Thanksgiving take-out. Enjoy roasted Lancaster turkey and cranberry, braised short ribs with herb gremolata, pineapple glazed ham and more for $55 per person.

To reserve and get pickup details, call or email.

📍509 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19147, 📞 215-558-2471, 🌐 thetwistedtail.com

Let Fringe Bar cook for you this holiday. Order sides like herb stuffing and candied yams for $35, sides and a dessert (pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate peanut butter cake) for $45, a full meal with the choice of one main (traditional herb roasted turkey breast or Puerto-Rican roast pork) along with sides and dessert for $70, and the “whole sha-bang” for all sides, two mains and two dessert for $85. All orders feed 2 people with leftovers. Place orders via email for pick-up on Nov. 22 from 4 to 8 p.m.

📍140 North Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106, 📞 215-375-7744, 🌐 fringebarphilly.com

For a family of four, there’s a Thanksgiving pre-order at Barbuzzo for $225. Place order by Nov. 17 by 4 p.m. for brined and roasted 16 to 18-pound turkey with pomegranate glaze. Sides include sourdough stuffing, seared Brussel sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes, and more — you can purchase just the sides for $145. A salted caramel Budino is $9 each for dessert. Pick up on Nov. 22 between 3 and 6 p.m. on the second floor private event space above the restaurant.

📍110 south 13th street, Philadelphia, PA 19107, 📞 215-546-9300, 🌐 barbuzzo.com

There are two ways to enjoy Thanksgiving with this King of Prussia restaurant. The “heat and eat” menu offers a full Thanksgiving dinner for four, plus snacks and breakfast treats for the holiday weekend. The menu items come with easy step-by-step cooking and reheating instructions. Order by Nov. 17 at noon online for a la carte items.

The “hot and ready-to-eat” option lets you feast without any cooking. Pre-order honey-glazed spiral baked ham, roasted turkey, and much more for $45 per person ($20 for children ages 12 and under) by Nov. 9. Pick up only on Thanksgiving Day.

For something sweet, be sure to order handcrafted pies, cakes, and chocolates online too.

📍255 Main St., King of Prussia, 📞 484-808-4008, 🌐wearefoundingfarmers

This Wayne restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving takeaway menu that feeds 4 to 6 people for $350. It includes truffle mashed potatoes, caramelized onion and sausage stuffing, and a whole turkey “kit” (brined, herb stuffed turkey to be baked at home). You’ll find detailed reheating instructions in the orders, which can be made via email. Pickup date is Nov. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.

You can also opt to include add-ons, served by the dozen, including Acadian pearl oysters ($40 per dozen) served with champagne mignonette, mini crab cakes ($38 per dozen) served with lemon truffle aioli, or cranberry and brie bites ($30 per dozen).

📍118 W Lancaster Ave., Wayne, 📞 610-964-9700, 🌐atthetablebyob.com