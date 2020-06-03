This is a food that I’m willing to leave my house for, and get in person. Part of it could be impulse — a lot of it is probably my inner jawn speaking — but when I sit with a bowl of water ice, I feel like it’s a calm Sunday when I’d ask my grandfather about Tranzilli’s after church. It makes me want to pull up to a cookout and find mango Rita’s conveniently not too far from a fifth of E&J Peach. The memories of summer — before the pandemic changed us all — flood back.