Nearly two hours later, the report said, “a possible Audi type vehicle” pulled into a cul de sac in Solebury, where two adults and two children were inside. Video surveillance showed the driver firing several shots at the house, driving a short distance, and firing again. The house and a car in the driveway had “significant damage,” the report said. Police said the homeowners told them that they had a falling out with Abruzzese, and that he drove an Audi.