A Bucks County restaurateur is accused of using a BB gun to shoot up two houses in the dead of night earlier this month.
Andrew P. Abruzzese, 36, of Newtown, who with his father, Andrew, operates the popular Pineville Tavern in Buckingham Township and who briefly operated a Philadelphia branch of the restaurant, was charged Feb. 18 with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.
Court records also show that Drew Abruzzese entered but had not completed an ARD program related to charges of driving under the influence filed in Warwick Township in October 2018. Abruzzese also was charged in July 2019 in Bensalem with retail theft for allegedly switching price tags; his trial is set for March 6.
In the most recent matter, Abruzzese is due to appear in court on March 23. A criminal complaint signed by the Solebury and Upper Makefield Police Departments alleges that late on the evening of Feb. 3, a house in Upper Makefield was shot at by the driver of a silver Audi, according to the homeowner’s surveillance video. One adult and two children were inside.
Nearly two hours later, the report said, “a possible Audi type vehicle” pulled into a cul de sac in Solebury, where two adults and two children were inside. Video surveillance showed the driver firing several shots at the house, driving a short distance, and firing again. The house and a car in the driveway had “significant damage,” the report said. Police said the homeowners told them that they had a falling out with Abruzzese, and that he drove an Audi.
Abruzzese did not return a text message seeking comment. Richard R. Fink, a lawyer who had represented Abruzzese in the previous legal matters, said he could not comment.
The defendant’s father bought the Pineville in 1989 and turned it into a Central Bucks destination. It was featured in 2011 on Guy Fieri’s show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for its snapper soup.