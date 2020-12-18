Facing a long stretch without indoor dining, Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico have pivoted at Hawthornes, their Bella Vista bruncherie, setting up a window as a takeout branded as Pivot Coffee & Soupery.
They have expanded their streetery at 11th and Fitzwater Streets, including igloo-style bubbles, shared with Hawthornes, which remains open with a more expansive menu served from 9 a.m. till after late in the evening.
Pivot’s hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The couple also own Wine Dive, Tio Flores, and The Cambridge, all on South Street, and the Quick Sip wine and beer delivery service. They also are planning to open a neighborhood bar-restaurant in 2021, Grace and Proper, at Eighth and Carpenter Streets.