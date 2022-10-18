Pizza and barbecue share the menu at the new University City branch of The Lucky Well at 3432 Sansom St., a former Bernie’s Pub and the long-ago La Terrasse, across from University of Pennsylvania’s law school.

Lucky Well owner Chad Rosenthal has brought in pizzaiolo Steven Seibel, who wowed Inquirer critic Craig LaBan earlier this year with his pies at Hook & Master before he moved on. (Hook & Master staff has maintained the quality, a spot check shows.)

At this Lucky Well location — the only of the three with a pizza oven — Seibel offers light and crispy, but sturdy, 8-by-12-inch “grandma” pies serving as the canvas for regions such as Texas (brisket) and Kansas City (pork belly burnt ends).

There is also a BBQ spaghetti pie with half tomato and half barbecue sauce and pork shoulder. All pies are $20 and, to start, are being served in-house only in quarter-sheet pans.

Barbecue platters, mac and cheese, tots, and sandwiches round out the menu.

You’ll find two burgers: the University City burger, a double patty with Cooper Sharp Cheddar, red onion, Memphis pepper relish, housemade pickles, and onion; and the McLucky, a single patty with American cheese, yellow mustard, ketchup, onion, and pickles offered for $6 at happy hour.

The Lucky Well, 3432 Sansom St. Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.