David and Ana Lee, whose mobile Pizza Jawn pop-up setup has drawn a cult following, are going the brick-and-mortar route with a pizzeria in Manayunk.
They’re looking to soft-open at 4330 Main St., formerly Juice Merchant, in late July. It’s five blocks from David’s gym, Manayunk CrossFit.
They’re following in the footsteps of pizza gurus such as Joe Beddia (Pizzeria Beddia), Daniel Gutter (a.k.a. “Pizza Gutt,” now with Circles & Squares and Pizza Plus), and the Jersey Shore-based Mike Fitzick (a.k.a. Pizza Jew, now with Bakeria 1010 in Linwood).
They’ve got a Pizza Master oven for 16-inch round Neapolitan-New York hybrids; thicker-crusted, square Grandmas with sesame bottoms; and crispy-cheesy-edged Detroits.
David was a pizza hobbyist who turned pro nearly three years ago when he began setting up at various breweries and private parties.