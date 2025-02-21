5 great pizza spots in the Philly suburbs

In the Philly suburbs, it’s whole pies — not slices.

But don’t worry — there are plenty of pizziaolos slicing up more than 100 round and square pies a day to help you share.

There are pies drizzled with hot honey in Bryn Mawr, made with Jersey tomato sauce in West Chester, and topped with buffalo mozzarella in Phoenixville.

“We’re nuts here,” said Dave Ravanesi, owner of Ravanesi Pizzeria Napoletana in Glen Mills, of the Philly suburbs. “I think when you come here, [pizza] is a little more personal.”

And if you take a pie to go, Speer Madanat of Pizza West Chester has a tip: Reheat it at 250 degrees on the bottom oven rack for six to seven minutes. “It’ll taste just as fresh,” he said.

Here are five great suburban pizza shops worth the drive:

Pizza West Chester

Enter the unassuming brick building on East Market Street, and you’ll find a one-man operation churning out about 100 pies a day. Chef-owner Speer Madanat is the man behind the magic — his Jersey tomato sauce-to-mozzarella ratio hits just right with the blistered, crisp-edged crust. The concept is simple: a choice of three 16-inch pies (plain, white, or pepperoni), no slices, no toppings, no phone, no website. Locals and visitors alike drop in to place an order — there’s also no seating — then leave 20 minutes and $20 later with one of the region’s best pies in hand.

📍 136 E Market St., West Chester, Pa. 19382, 🌐 instagram.com/pizzawestchester

Johnny’s Pizza

In Bryn Mawr, one kitchen turns out both great pies and hefty cheesesteaks. Johnny’s Pizza owner John Bisceglie was mentored by pizza icons in Brooklyn and in Philly, and turns out both round and square pies, topped wit vibrant, hand-crushed tomato sauce, melty mozzarella, charred pepperoni, ripped basil, and shavings of Pecorino-Romano. Some also get drizzles of hot honey. The 12-ounce, house-cut rib-eye cheesesteaks are just as popular as the pies. Settle into the booths in the playful upstairs seating area, where you can play an arcade game and leave your mark on the walls with provided Sharpies.

📍 1025 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, Pa. 19010, 📞 610-525-4811, 🌐 johnnyspizzabrynmawr.com

» READ MORE: Johnny’s Pizza brings the best of Philly pan pies and New York rounds — plus killer steaks — to Bryn Mawr

Vecchia Nuova

Phoenixville’s Vecchia Nuova is a must-visit for Neapolitan pizza. Once known as Vecchia Pizzeria, the shop changed hands in 2022, but the pies remained. New owners Evan Lambert and Robert Tredinnick still offer classic Neapolitan-style pizzas like the Regina — a Margherita topped with buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano sauce, and fresh basil. The charring here is notable: Crusts emerge from the 1,000-degree oven blistered in a leopard-like pattern. Gluten-free pies are also offered with dough made in house. Find other other menu items like Caesar salads and meatballs, too.

📍249 Bridge St., Phoenixville, Pa. 19460, 📞 610-933-1355, 🌐 vecchiarestaurant.com

Ravanesi Pizzeria Napoletana

At this 28-seat BYOB spot in Glen Mills, it’s all about quality over quantity. Dave Ravanesi makes just 100 pizzas a day. He offers seven varieties of Neapolitan-style pizza, produced in roughly 15-minute intervals in a 1,000-degree oven using a 20-year-old sourdough starter and house-made mozzarella (up to 50 pounds daily). In addition to the seven pizza options, diners can mix and match toppings like Italian sweet sausage and roasted red peppers. Pizzas can be reserved to ensure you get one before sell out — store hours are 4:30 p.m. “until we run out of dough.”

📍 790 Baltimore Pike Glen Mills, Pa. 19342, 📞 484-840-8912, 🌐 ravanesipizza.com/about-us

Spuntino

Inside Main Street Marketplace, Roberto Carollo’s Spuntino is also all about Neapolitan pizzas. Snag a seat at the counter to watch the team pull shiny, puffy-crusted pies from the 900-degree wood-fired oven just 90 seconds after they go in. Try one topped with soppressata, Calabrian chili paste, garlic, and honey. Or go for something heartier, like a pie with cooked ham, artichokes, and mushrooms. No matter what you order, you’ll want to try one of the salads — Craig LaBan recommends the shaved fennel. There’s also a dining room, and patrons at the neighboring Hops/Scotch bar can order pizza, too.

📍 22 S Main St., Doylestown, Pa. 18966, 📞 215-340-7660, 🌐 spuntinowoodfiredpizzeria.com