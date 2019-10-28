Brothers Anthony and Damon Mascieri, who built three Plenty Cafe locations over seven years in South Philadelphia and Rittenhouse, have closed them, effective Sunday, Oct. 27.
“We need to focus our time and energy on our other projects and growing families,” Anthony Mascieri wrote in a statement to The Inquirer.
“We want to thank all of our customers, regulars, and everyone who helped make this journey possible. We love good coffee, food, and wine and are thankful and humbled to have shared it with you.”
Plenty Cafe started in 2012 at 1710 E. Passyunk Ave. as a quick-service sandwich-and-coffee cafe that used natural, organic, and local ingredients. In 2015, it got a makeover and liquor license, turning it into a wine bar with global cuisine that informed the other locations. A second Plenty opened in 2013 at 1602 Spruce St., followed in 2016 by a third at the intersection of East Passyunk Avenue, Fifth Street, and Monroe Street in Queen Village. Earlier this year, the Queen Village Plenty was rebranded as Village Bar & Kitchen.
The brothers, who own the bricks, developed the rest of the buildings into apartments. It is unclear if tenants are being sought for the restaurants.