Plenty Cafe started in 2012 at 1710 E. Passyunk Ave. as a quick-service sandwich-and-coffee cafe that used natural, organic, and local ingredients. In 2015, it got a makeover and liquor license, turning it into a wine bar with global cuisine that informed the other locations. A second Plenty opened in 2013 at 1602 Spruce St., followed in 2016 by a third at the intersection of East Passyunk Avenue, Fifth Street, and Monroe Street in Queen Village. Earlier this year, the Queen Village Plenty was rebranded as Village Bar & Kitchen.