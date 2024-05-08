7 suburban restaurants with waterfront views, just outside Philly

If you’re planning a quick getaway from the city, you’re bound to get hungry roaming the ‘burbs.

Numerous restaurants from South Jersey to Bucks County are ready to serve, offering stunning waterfront views. Whether seated on the outdoor patio or by the window, diners can enjoy serene backdrops of rivers, canals, and creeks.

Consider these seven restaurants just outside of Philadelphia for great meals paired with picturesque scenery.

How we choose our best lists What makes something the best? Our recommendations are based on our reporters' deep regional knowledge and advice from local experts. We also strive to represent the geographic and cultural diversity of the city and region. Spot an error or omission? Email us at phillytips@inquirer.com

Carlucci’s Waterfront

The name of this Mount Laurel restaurant says it all. At Carlucci’s Waterfront, you can watch the sunset on the Rancocas Creek from the main dining room, with windows overlooking the patio, or on the pergola-covered outdoor patio. Slurp on linguine pasta tossed with jumbo lump crabmeat or slice into a tender veal sautéed in a Champagne cream sauce, all served with prime waterfront views.

📍876 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. 08054, 📞 856-235-5737, 🌐 carlucciswaterfront.com, 🚗 31 minutes from Center City

Robin’s Nest Restaurant

Nestled in Mount Holly, Robin’s Nest sits where the Rancocas Creek meets the Mill Race waterway. Head to the restaurant’s waterside patio to dine on eggs Benedict and frittatas during Sunday brunch while watching kayakers navigate the creek.

📍2 Washington St., Mount Holly, N.J. 08060, 📞 609-261-6149, 🌐 robinsnestmountholly.com, 🚗 40 minutes from Center City

Fitzwater Station

Indulge in a full rack of ribs and homemade corn bread with views of the Schuylkill River Trail from the covered porch or the open-air deck at Fitzwater Station in Phoenixville. This dog-friendly restaurant and bar on the Schuylkill Canal is a good spot for barbecue, $3 Yuengling pints, and people-watching.

📍264 Canal St., Phoenixville, Pa. 19460, 📞 610-933-1420, 🌐 instagram.com/fitzwaterstation, 🚗 53 minutes from Center City

The River House at Odette’s

Famous for its Delaware River views, dining at The River House at Odette’s is a must in New Hope. Pop by the upscale steak and seafood restaurant from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday for happy hour, featuring $12 specialty cocktails and $2.50 oysters. Views of the water are visible from every table in the dining room, and hotel guests or members can access the rooftop for panoramic views.

📍274 S River Road New Hope, Pa. 18938, 📞 215-682-2022, 🌐 riverhousenewhope.com, 🚗 55 minutes from Center City

Stella

Inside The Ghost Light Inn in New Hope, Stella offers picturesque views of the Delaware River and neighboring Lambertville from various angles. Settle down in the cozy second floor patio with plates of duck breast on crispy Thai noodles and pan-seared dorade with orange-honey roasted squash and beets for dinner. Or grab a couple of window seats to watch the sunset as you clean off spoonfuls of caramelized white chocolate cheesecake mousse and brioche bread pudding.

📍50 S. Main St., New Hope, Pa. 18938, 📞 267-740-2691, 🌐 stellanewhope.com, 🚗 56 minutes from Center City

Duck Inn Taproom

Duck Inn Taproom in Collegeville offers scenic views of the Valley and wildlife of Perkiomen Creek on their dog-friendly outdoor deck and porch room overlooking the water. The bar, housed in the 108-year-old Perkiomen View Hotel, offers kayaks and canoes on the dock for customers to use freely. Head out on the water before or after munching on meaty duck wings.

📍532 Gravel Pike, Collegeville, Pa. 19426, 📞 484-902-8203, 🌐 duckinntaproompa.com, 🚗 1 hour from Center City

The Dock on Wallenpaupack

Located near Palmyra Township Public Beach in the Poconos, the Dock on Wallenpaupack at Silver Birches Resort in Hawley provides a nearby dining option for beachgoers. Enjoy housemade crab cakes, fish fry baskets, maple-glazed Faroe Island salmon, and other seafood platters — or if you’re feeling homesick, order one of their two cheesesteak sandwiches. And if you’re on the water, dock your kayak or canoe for free and dine.

📍 205 Rt. 507, Hawley, Pa. 18428, 📞 570-226-2124, 🌐 silverbirchesresortpa.com/dining, 🚗 2 hours and 45 minutes from Center City