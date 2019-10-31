Poe’s Sandwich Joint, which operated out of a hole in the wall on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown before it shuttered over the summer, is coming back in Kensington.
It will be part of the forthcoming Human Robot brewery at 1710 N. Fifth St., at what was St. Benjamin’s Brewery, and it will open Saturday, Nov. 2 with window pickup and delivery service through Grubhub, Caviar, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.
Human Robot is awaiting its licensing, and is expected to tap the kegs around New Year’s, said Human Robot’s Jake Atkinson, who founded the company with Chris Roller and Rachael Morris.
Poe’s will run the food part. Poe (born Richard Tamaccio Jr.) told me that his “Italian-style munchies" menu on Fifth Street would be the same as the one at Frankford Avenue and Marlborough Street. The menu will include meatball parm, chicken cutlets in various guises, sausage and peppers, and shaved ribeye built on Sarcone’s bread.
The menu will expand when Human Robot opens both its brewery and tasting room to include more substantive dishes that will pair with Human Robot’s beer. Cocktails will be available, too.
“This is a better position for me,” Poe said.
Initial hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; closed Tuesday.
He said the phone number 215-454-2654, to be hooked up Nov. 1, can be used for ordering.