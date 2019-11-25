The butter is divvied up between the potatoes and the bread, which often gets toasted in a skillet with onion and celery. Eventually, the starches are folded together in a casserole dish, topped with dots or a drizzle of butter, then browned in the oven until a crust forms. As it cooks, the hunks of butter-saturated bread melt into mashed potatoes. A finishing sprinkle of herbs (parsley, sage) or spices (paprika, nutmeg, poultry seasoning) varies from region to region and cook to cook.