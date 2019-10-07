Philly’s Questlove has been throwing dinner parties for years, bringing together chefs and musicians from all over the country. Now the Roots musician, DJ, and food enthusiast has written a book to help you have one of your own, offering everything from recipes to tips on building the best playlist.
For Potluck Mixtape, to be published Oct. 15 by Adams Books, Questlove invited more than 50 friends to provide recipes: Martha Stewart’s grape focaccia is recommended as a snack to serve when people walk in the door, Questlove’s bandmate Tariq Trotter contributed a tomato-based “South Philly stew" with mussels and clams, and actress Amy Poehler wrote a recipe for an “easy veggie party quiche that will blow everyone’s minds.”
The book also includes recipes for drinks, desserts, and late-night snacks to pull out in case the party keeps going, as well as hosting suggestions on everything from setting a time to picking the music.
The book is the latest of Questlove’s recent food-related endeavors, which include his own line of popcorn seasonings, a plant-based cheesesteak, and 2016′s Something to Food About, a book on chefs and creativity that was nominated for a James Beard Award.
Mixtape Potluck by Questlove, $29.99 at local stores and on Amazon.