“Simply getting there is part of the allure,” Inquirer critic Craig LaBan wrote in his first review of R2L in 2010. “Diners pass through a discreet hallway in the Liberty Two lobby [off 16th Street near Market], step into a dedicated elevator, then – whoosh! The doors open onto Snazzyville. Jazz fills the air. The swelling buzz of a crowd leads you around the corner, where white-clad chefs hustle inside the glassed-in kitchen beside the corridor. And then the room opens up onto the lounge, where a hive of slinky party dresses and pinstripe suits sip classic cocktails while the setting sun melts like a maraschino cherry over the western horizon.”