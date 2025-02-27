Where to break your Ramadan fast around Philadelphia

Ramadan marks a month of spiritual renewal for Muslims, a time to practice patience, gratitude, charity, and abstinence. This year, the holiday begins Feb. 28 and ends March 29, following the lunar calendar. Muslims observing Ramadan fast from sunrise to sunset, refraining from food and drink (yes, even water). They often gather for suhoor, the predawn meal, and iftar, the meal at dusk that breaks the fast.

Suhoor, eaten before sunrise, can range from hearty traditional stews to a quick bowl of cereal. At sunset, iftar is traditionally observed with dates, fresh juices, fried snacks, and favorite dishes. While meals can be enjoyed at home, many Muslims plan gatherings to start and end the fast together.

If you’re looking to dine out this Ramadan, here’s a list of Philadelphia-area restaurants open during early suhoor hours and offering iftar specials. While most of these establishments serve halal meat, check out our guide to halal hot chicken and other eats for more options.

This list will be updated. Offering suhoor or iftar? Email us.

24-hour restaurants open for suhoor

Plov House

This Northeast restaurant is particularly special because it’s open 24 hours a day in a city where all-night restaurants have become endangered, according to Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. Enjoy halal Uzbeki homestyle dishes, including beef or lamb puff pastries, pilaf dishes piled high with stewed meats and carrots, fried meaty turnovers, and crepes filled with cottage cheese and strawberry jam for your early morning-feasting this Ramadan.

📍 9969 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19115, 📞 267-571-1111, 🌐 instagram.com/plov_house_philadelphia, 🕒 Open 24 hours, seven days a week

Liberty Bell Diner

While traditional dishes are enjoyed during suhoor, classic American breakfast foods are a favorite, too. At Liberty Bell Diner, one of Philly’s remaining 24-hour diners, you’ll find pancakes, omelets, and waffles around the clock.

📍 8445 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19136, 📞 215-331-4344, 🌐 thelibertybelldiner.com, 🕒 Open 24 hours, seven days a week

Four Seasons Diner

Get cozy in this 24-hour diner on Cottman Avenue. Chow down on cinnamon French toast, eggs any way, golden brown pancakes, and pan-fried omelets. You could even end the predawn meal with a slice of strawberry cheesecake or chocolate fudge cake.

📍 2811 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19149, 📞 215-331-0797, 🌐 fsdiner.com, 🕒 Open 24 hours, seven days a week

Where to find suhoor and iftar menus in the Philly area

Karak Cha House

This University City chai shop will give out free chai on March 1 after 5 p.m. and every Thursday during Ramadan. An iftar meal option is also available at its neighboring restaurant, Kabobeesh, starting at $12 per person.

📍4201 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 302-467-1888, 🌐 karakchahouse.com, 🕒 Tuesday to Sunday 4 p.m. to midnight, Monday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Kabobeesh

Get iftar snacks, including fruit chaat, pakoras (fried fritters), and dates, plus drinks like rooh afza (rose syrup), throughout the month holiday at this Pakistani restaurant in University City. A table will be set up with all the snacks at the restaurant for anyone, fasting or not, to enjoy — all items are free in celebration of the holiday. After breaking your fast with snacks, order Pakistani classics like haleem (lentil stew) and biryani.

📍 4201 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 215-222-8081, 🌐 kabobeesh.com, 🕒 Monday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight

Yes Yasmine Kitchen

Every Monday in March, this kitchen offers a take-home five-course meal featuring Algerian dates, labne, bourek, chorba frik (tomato soup), feta-cucumber salad, chicken tajine, saffron rice, and stuffed Medjool dates for dessert. Meals are halal, with gluten-free and vegan options available on March 10, 17, and 24. Orders ($55 per person) must be placed via email by 11:59 p.m. for Monday pickup. A special Eid dinner pop-up will be held at the end of Ramadan.

🌐 instagram.com/yesyasminekitchen

Malooga

Old City’s Yemeni restaurant offers a $9.99 iftar special, which includes lentil soup, two sambusas, three dates, and a drink. The special can be added to any dine-in order.

📍 134 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 267-822-2327, 🌐 maloogacatering.com, 🕒 Monday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday to Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. (The kitchen closes 30 minutes before closing time.)

Wah Gi Wah

This Pakistani restaurant in University City is offering Ramadan iftar boxes with appetizers, entrees, and naan. Items include chicken leg, biryani, tikkas, or kababs, along samosas, rice, and chana (chickpea curry). Boxes range from $9.99 to $11.99, depending on your options. Catering packages are also available for $10.99 to $16.99.

📍 4447 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 215-921-5597, 🌐 wahgiwah.com, 🕒 Sunday to Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday to Saturday noon to 11 p.m.

Karachi Kafe

A Karachi-style iftar buffet will be offered on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at this colorful Pakistani restaurant in Voorhees, N.J. There will be a rotating menu with over 15 items. Adults pay $29.99, and kids 6 to 13 years old pay $14.99. Reservations are required for the buffet. On weekdays, free iftar snacks like pakoras, dahi barha, papri chaat, and dates are available. Frozen beef shami kabobs and beef or chicken spring rolls are available for preorders.

📍 2999 E. Evesham Rd., Voorhees Township, N.J. 08043, 📞 833-544-5233, 🌐 karachikafe.com, 🕒 Ramadan hours are Tuesday to Sunday 2 to 11 p.m.

Manakeesh

In University City, find an iftar buffet full of appetizers, sides, and special entrees. Expect hummus, spicy potatoes, stuffed grape leaves, falafel, butter chicken over rice, kafta casserole, mansaf, and malfouf. Adults pay $25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends, and kids (7 to 13 years old) pay $12 on weekdays and $14 on weekends. Takeout boxes and dessert trays are also available.

📍 4420 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 215-921-2135, 🌐 manakeeshcafe.com, 🕒 Ramadan hours are Monday to Sunday 30 minutes before sunset to 10 p.m.

Don Panchito and Laguna

Owner Mohamed Sadek Goubaa offers two Ramadan specials:

Don Panchito: A $20 per-person halal Mexican meal featuring enchiladas, burritos, quesadillas, tacos, tres leches, and churros. Laguna: A $40 per-person Algerian/Moroccan buffet with chorba frik, borek, mtewem (saucy meatballs), kabab Algerian, mint tea, and sweets.

📍 3180 Grant Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19114, 📞 215-598-6726, 🌐 donpanchitomexicangrill.com, 🕒 Ramadan hours are Monday to Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Goubaa Grub

This halal Mediterranean and Mexican food truck offers rice bowls with chicken, steak, shrimp, or falafel for $13, including dates and a drink.

📍2300 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, 📞 267-281-8116, 🌐 instagram.com/goubaagrub, 🕒 Tuesday to Saturday noon to 8 p.m.