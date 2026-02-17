Where to break your Ramadan fast around Philadelphia

Ramadan marks a month of spiritual renewal for Muslims, a time to practice patience, gratitude, charity, and abstinence. This year, the month of observance begins Feb. 17 and ends March 19, following the lunar calendar. Muslims observing Ramadan fast from sunrise to sunset, refraining from food and drink (yes, even water). They often gather for suhoor, the predawn meal, and iftar, the meal at dusk that breaks the fast.

Suhoor, eaten before sunrise, can range from hearty traditional stews to a quick bowl of cereal. At sunset, iftar is traditionally observed with dates, fresh juices, fried snacks, and other festive favorites. While meals can be enjoyed at home, many Muslims plan gatherings to start and end the fast together.

If you’re looking to dine out this Ramadan, here’s a list of Philadelphia-area restaurants open during early suhoor hours and offering iftar specials. While most of these establishments serve halal meat, check our guide to halal hot chicken and other eats for more options.

This list will be updated. Offering suhoor or iftar? Email us.

24-hour restaurants with suhoor favorites

Plov House

This Northeast restaurant is open 24 hours a day in a city where all-night restaurants have become endangered, according to Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. Expect halal Uzbeki homestyle dishes, including beef or lamb puff pastries, pilaf piled high with stewed meats and carrots, fried meaty turnovers, and crepes filled with cottage cheese and strawberry jam for your early morning feasting.

9969 Bustleton Ave., 267-571-1111, instagram.com/plov_house_philadelphia, Open 24 hours, seven days a week

Liberty Bell Diner

While traditional dishes are enjoyed during suhoor, classic American breakfast foods are a favorite, too. At Liberty Bell Diner, one of Philly’s few remaining 24-hour diners, you’ll find pancakes, omelets, and waffles around the clock.

8445 Frankford Ave., 215-331-4344, thelibertybelldiner.com, Open 24 hours, seven days a week

Four Seasons Diner

This cozy 24-hour diner on Cottman Avenue offers cinnamon French toast, eggs any way, golden brown pancakes, and omelets. You could even end the predawn meal with a slice of strawberry cheesecake or chocolate fudge cake.

2811 Cottman Ave., 215-331-0797, fsdiner.com, Open 24 hours, seven days a week

Makkah Market

In West Philly, this 24-hour market and kitchen offers a 25-seat dining area for sit-down suhoors and iftars. Since 1996, Makkah Market has been a staple in the neighborhood with Egyptian and Moroccan chefs cooking up meals to fill styrofoam boxes.

4249 Walnut St., 215-382-1821, makkahmarketpa.com, Open 24 hours, seven days a week

Where to find iftar menus in the Philly area

Yes Yasmine Kitchen

Every Thursdays during Ramadan, this pop-up offers a take-home meals featuring djedj zitoune chicken (or cauliflower), black seed and black salt focaccia, Morrocan carrots, and an assortment of stuffed and chocolate-dunked dates. Weekly rotating meals are halal, with vegan options available for pre-orders on Tuesdays for pick-up on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Orders ($65 per person) can be placed online.

instagram.com/yesyasminekitchen

Malooga

Old City’s Yemeni restaurant offers a $9.99 iftar special, which includes soup, two samosas, and three dates with any main dish. The special can be added to any dine in order, from 5 p.m. until closing.

134 Chestnut St., 267-822-2327, maloogacatering.com, Monday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday to Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. (The kitchen closes 30 minutes before closing time.)

Wah Gi Wah

This Pakistani restaurant in West Philly is offering Ramadan iftar boxes with appetizers, entrées, and naan. Items include chicken biryani, kabobs, or tandoori, along with salad, rice, and chana (chickpea curry). Packages range from $9.99 to $19.99, depending on your options. Catering packages are also available for $9.99 to $14.99.

4447 Chestnut St., 215-921-5597, wahgiwah.com, Sunday to Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday to Saturday noon to 11 p.m.

Alamodak Restaurant & Hookah Bar

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Alamodak Restaurant in North Philly hosts a Ramadan iftar buffet. The buffet items rotate, but customers can expect chicken mandi, maqluba, appetizers, soup, and sweets. There will also be vegan and vegetarian options available. Adults pay $26.99 on Friday and Sunday, and $30.99 on Saturday. Kids under 10 years pay $10. On Feb. 28, there will be a Ramadan tent set-up with music, cozy seating from 10 p.m. to midnight.

161 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 267-641-5926, alamodakrestauranthookahbar.com, Thursday to Sunday 4 p.m. to midnight