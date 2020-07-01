Blueberry-Coconut Greek Yogurt Pops





Makes 10





1 ½ cups (12 ounces) Greek yogurt

¾ cup (6 ounces) full fat coconut milk

4 tablespoons granulated sugar*, divided

1 ½ cups fresh or frozen blueberries

*Honey can instead of sugar, and adjust to taste





In a large bowl, combine the Greek yogurt with the coconut milk and 1 ½ to 2 tablespoons of sugar or honey. Stir vigorously until you have a smooth consistency. Taste and add more sweetener, if desired. Set aside.





Make the blueberry sauce by combining the blueberries with the remaining 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar or honey in a small pot. Cook over medium heat until the blueberries start to break down. Stir and continue cooking until it reaches a jam-like consistency. Remove from heat.





Place a tablespoon of the yogurt mixture in each mold. Add a tablespoon of blueberry sauce. Top with another tablespoon of the yogurt. Continue alternating until the mold is nearly full. Place the top on the mold and add the sticks. Freeze for six hours.

Once the ice pops are completely frozen, place the mold under running water so that they will loosen. Remove and enjoy immediately, or place in the freezer in an air-tight container with parchment paper dividing each row. These are an easy grab-and-go breakfast for summer, or a cool treat for any time of day.





— Recipe courtesy of Vallery Lomas; foodieinnewyork.com