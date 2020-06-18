How to picnic safely during a pandemic

Inviting friends? Experts agree that hanging with friends outdoors is safer than indoors to help prevent getting or spreading the coronavirus. That said, staying vigilant about maintaining six feet of distance from others outside your household is crucial. (There’s even a template to create your own socially distanced picnic blanket, if you possess sewing skills.)

Wearing a mask is also strongly encouraged, an obvious challenge if you’re diving into a slice of watermelon. (No, cutting a hole in your mask to eat or drink is not safe, experts warn.) How you handle the mask will be up to you. Either way, hand sanitizer is now a must-add to every picnic basket. Disposable cutlery is also advised if you plan on sharing dishes with others in your crowd. Each person should have their own serving spoon, and refrain from sharing drinks and bites off each other’s plates.

Nervous? Yes, there are some new picnic protocols. But there are also many benefits of enjoying a meal outdoors and taking in some fresh air. Some health experts advise to wait to invite anyone outside your household. That’s a risk-versus-social-benefit equation you’ll need to weigh on your own. Regardless, if you’ve got roomies or want to dine al fresco with the quarantine love of your life, make this the summer you go all in on picnicking.