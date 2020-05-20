Cheat sheet: Grilling veggies

Treat vegetables with the same care you treat meat. Seasoning is crucial. If you prepare them properly, they can make a satisfying main.

Salt veggies with higher moisture content to eliminate excess water. Sprinkle salt over cut veggies and let sit in a strainer. Drain well before proceeding.

Allow time for marinating. Four to six hours is a good start, but overnight is ideal to let the flavors penetrate the vegetables.

Hit veggies with a squeeze of lemon just before they come off the grill.

A veggie basket will make your life easier. This simple tool lets you toss and flip without fear of anything slipping through the grate.

Think outside the box. From cilantro stems to strawberries, there's plenty that the grill can make delicious.