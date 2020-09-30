View this post on Instagram

Hey foodies, I hope you all are well and staying healthy! I miss everyone’s faces and I miss the restaurant industry. Last week, I decided to make my own ricotta cheese! This ricotta recipe is a version of the recipe I found by Chef Elle Simone Scott (@elle_simone_scott ). Have you ever tried making ricotta at home? If you haven’t, you should. It’s ridiculously easy! I used only need four ingredients: whole milk, heavy cream, salt, and acid like lemon and white vinegar. I had three of the ingredients already in my kitchen! See how I made this in the Recipes tab on my website linked in my bio! •🧀• 📷 Canon T7i, 50mm prime, 1/60, f4, 100, natural light •🧀• #emmisimages #bostonfoodphotography #naturallightfoodphotography #feedfeed #surlatable #fooddandwine #onthetable #americastestkitchen #foodfluffer #foodinspo #blackfoodie #foodmood #onmyplate #homemadericotta #ricotta #foodphotographyandstyling #foodietribe #foodphotography #dailyfoodfeed #blackfemalephotographer