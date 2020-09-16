Bimal Moktan was at first a regular at The Persian Grill. He ate there so frequently at the start of the ’90s that the owner hired him as a manager, eventually selling him the business in 1992. The Moktans are Nepalese American. When regulars with Iranian ancestry saw this change in ownership, many emphasized the importance of upholding their food traditions. So the Moktans worked hard to win over their trust. They still offer a deep menu with the kebabs they’re known for, but also, an assortment of stews. Khoresh karafs is a stew that’s been gaining popularity at The Persian Grill.