Cases of COVID-19 are increasing nationwide, so many of us will opt to stay home and host smaller gatherings with just people in their household. A smaller meal with fewer people is an opportunity to flex creative muscles and experiment with new recipes, new techniques, or even become more lavish with your menu. Smaller celebrations also mean figuring out how to turn down the volume on some of your go-to dishes. For example, roast a turkey breast or drumsticks instead of a whole turkey or switch out the turkeyfor a roasted chicken.