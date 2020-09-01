We each poured four ounces of wine into the glass. Swirled it. When you swirl the wine, the scent is released, Ewing-Mulligan said. And then we took a sniff. Discussion ensued. We agreed the chardonnay smelled like green apples, and we enjoyed its silky texture and full body. It featured a citrusy finish that lingered in the back of our throats. The chardonnay was my mother’s favorite, surprising because she doesn’t really like wine (she prefers beer) and when she does drink wine, it’s prosecco in mimosas. (You learn something new every day.)