As the Valentine’s Day restaurant rush fades into the rear-view, civic organizations are cooking up restaurant weeks with discounts to lure patrons.
Here are five on either right now or soon.
- Chestnut Hill’s runs through Feb. 28. Free parking after 6 p.m. is part of the deal.
- East Passyunk does one through March 6. My colleague Jenn Ladd tracked down what the chefs would order.
- Haddonfield offers restaurant week March 3-8.
- Atlantic City Restaurant Week is March 8-13. More than 70 participating restaurants offer a multi-course meal for the fixed price of $15.20 for lunch and $35.20 for dinner.
- King of Prussia’s is March 9-15.
Know of others? Tip me.