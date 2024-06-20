African Restaurant Week comes to Philadelphia through June 30

Ten Philadelphia-area African, Caribbean, and African American restaurants are offering specials as part of African Restaurant Week, now through June 30.

A weekend festival at JFK Plaza from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 22 and 23 will feature food from across the African diaspora, cooking demonstrations, and a marketplace with local vendors.

The list of participating restaurants includes several Nigerian restaurants, including Eatwell (106 Chestnut St.), Prime Fusion (2425 Catharine St), and New Era Cuisine (1500 JFK Blvd.); Ethiopian restaurants (Meskerem, 6505 Woodland Ave. and Gojjo, 4540 Baltimore Ave.); a Liberian restaurant (Food Geez, 6326 Sackett St.); a Sierra Leonean restaurant (Aunty K’s, 547 Church Lane in Lansdowne); Haitian restaurant (Gou, 5734 Old Second St.); a Jamaican restaurant (Ackee Tree, 6631 Woodland Ave.); and a Tex-Mex restaurant (Macho’s Delish Mix, 6249 Catharine St.).