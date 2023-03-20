At the Table BYOB will move to a much larger restaurant location in Wayne

At the Table, chefs Alex Hardy and Tara Buzan-Hardy’s upscale Main Line BYOB, plans to move from Louella Court to 118 W. Lancaster Ave. in Wayne this September.

The short move, into the long-closed Landis Cafe, will double its seating capacity and add a five-seat raw bar. It also will be across the street from a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store as it remains a BYOB.

Hardy said At the Table, which started six years ago in a onetime hot dog shop, outgrew its 26-seat dining room some time ago. During the pandemic, as the couple worked to keep the restaurant open, they erected a 50-seat tent outside. It wasn’t ideal from an aethetics standpoint, they said. “We’re just trying to have an atmosphere were people aren’t enjoying a $125 tasting menu on a parking lot,” Buzan-Hardy said, laughing.

“We want to evolve the food and the dining experience into one cohesive theme,” Hardy said, expressing delight in getting the opportunity to move into a restaurant designed specifically for a restaurant — “not even just for a restaurant, but designed specifically for us. I can only imagine where we’re going to do now.”

The couple’s landlord owns the new location, which will have a 20-seat patio. They intend to keep the six-course tasting menu and add an a la carte option and a raw-bar menu.

The Louella Court location is expected to remain open till sometime in August.