Skip to content
Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard

There’s a cocktail bar with a breakfast cereal theme, and it looks cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs

There are plenty of visuals and nostalgia at the new Cereal Cocktail Bar, a pop-up from Bucket Listers through April 27. Shrimp poppers made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, anyone?

The bar at the Cereal Cocktail Bar inside Foundation, 699 N. Broad St., on Feb. 27, 2025.
The bar at the Cereal Cocktail Bar inside Foundation, 699 N. Broad St., on Feb. 27, 2025.Read moreMichael Klein / Staff

Philly has Halloween-theme bars and Christmas-theme bars and even a martini bar that’s (over)decorated with plushies. Not surprisingly, it now has an Instagrammable bar themed to breakfast cereal.

Bucket Listers — which creates “experiences” around the country (there’s a Malibu Barbie Cafe opening soon in Austin) — is behind Cereal Cocktail Bar, a pop-up at Foundation, the intimate bar beneath the Divine Lorraine (699 N. Broad St.). Bucket Listers also created the Holly Jolly bar at Foundation a few months ago and it plans to take Cereal on the road to San Francisco and Chicago after it wraps in Philadelphia on April 27.

Tickets for a 90-minute nighttime timeslot start at $18 and include one cocktail.

The TikTok visuals are there, including step-and-repeats, plenty of neon, a Got Milk? photo booth, TVs playing cereal commercials, and shelves of cereal boxes. You can order a bowl of cereal — nine varieties for $5, $1 extra for oat or almond milk. But you probably want something more substantial from Natalie Maronski, Foundation’s executive chef and a Top Chef alumna.

Maronski’s cereal-themed menu includes fried chicken thigh crusted with cornflakes and served on cornbread ($15); shrimp poppers made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and served with curry mayo ($16); a hoagie of pork balls topped with crushed Apple Jacks and ginger glaze ($15); and cheesecake topped with crumbled Trix ($8) and garnished with strawberries.

Eight cocktails come garnished with cereal, too. Put Your Milk in My Cocoa Puffs ($16), for example, mixes vodka, Frangelica, Kahlua, and milk, and gets a graham cracker rim with an espresso martini-like sprinkling of Cocoa Puffs cereal.

The Sunday brunch ticket ($39) includes a welcome mimosa and entree. Some items from the evening menu carry over. There also are brunch-y dishes, such as avocado toast with tomatoes, cucumber, arugula, poach egg, and Kix cereal ($18); croque madame with pork roll, broccoli rabe, bechamel, and a fried egg ($13); cinnamon-almond French toast with Trix crumble and whipped cream ($17); and braised beef short rib with rice grits, greens, and a spiced Cocoa Puff glaze ($20).

Evening reservations start at 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Sunday brunch seatings start at 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.