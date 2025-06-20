Dizengoff is expanding to an all-day operation

Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook launched Dizengoff a decade ago as a snug, Tel Aviv-inspired hummusiya near Rittenhouse Square. Last year, they expanded it next door into the space previously occupied by Abe Fisher.

On June 23, they’re streamlining Dizengoff into an all-day restaurant serving one menu from lunch through dinner; it’s currently closed between 2 and 5 p.m. With the change comes happy hour, offered from 2 to 6 p.m.

“We started thinking about the actual roots of the hummusiya and what we’re really good at,” Cook said. “The dinner menu was a totally different thing, and it felt like it got further away from the heart of what Dizengoff is about.” Also from a kitchen standpoint, he said, “it just made sense.”

The new menu now allows for full takeout at dinner.

Although the family-style mezze option offered at dinner is gone, the new menu has familiar dishes, such as hummus and pita with various toppings, including resek (grated tomato, schug and haminado egg) and Turkish (served warm with brown butter, crispy garlic and urfa peppers, for dine-in only). Two new bowls with pita include Merion Park labneh with za’atar, and baba ghanoush with tehina and roasted garlic.

The new menu includes meal-size salads, including a Caesar topped with chicken schnitzel, roasted corn, and tehina dressing, and a ranch with broccoli, cheddar and labneh dressing. “You can come in, get hummus, get a salad, get a schnitzel platter — you can put a meal together in a lot of different ways,” Cook said.

Laffa sandwiches and rice platters include lamb kofte (kebabs) and sabich (fried eggplant with haminado egg, chopped salad, sumac onions and tehina). Plates, served with rice pilaf and chopped salad, include a new hanger steak with harissa, roasted onion, garlic and tomato, and whole dorade chraime (a stew) with fried long hot peppers and crispy onions.

Weekend brunch (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) features the all-day menu plus chocolate pita French toast with labneh-whipped cream and fresh fruit; pita egg and cheese with American cheese, za’atar, chopped salad, and harissa; and an Israeli breakfast platter with za’atar omelette, labneh, schug, olives, chopped salad, and pita.

The beverage menu — both the cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks — have been revamped entirely; the frozen lemonana remains.

With the changeover comes happy hour, 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays, in the dining room and bar, with $10 hummus and pita platters (also offered to-go) and $10 cocktails.

Opening time is still 11 a.m., but it’s closing earlier: 9 p.m. on weekdays, 10 p.m. weekends.