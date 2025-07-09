James Beard Award-winning restaurateur is opening the Bread Room, a bakery, workshop, and event space, in Center City

Restaurateur Ellen Yin, the James Beard Award-winning creator of Fork and High Street, and her team at High Street Hospitality Group are putting together the Bread Room, a new bakery, workshop, and event space, around the corner from High Street in the Franklin Residences.

Due to open later this summer, the Bread Room is taking a light-filled space with 14-foot ceilings and expansive windows at 834 Chestnut St., to the left of the Franklin’s entrance.

Advertisement

Yin is doubling down on the Jefferson Hospital area; in late 2023, she moved High Street to the corner of Ninth and Chestnut Streets from 308 Market St. in Old City, where it had been next to Fork.

Head chef Christina McKeough and head baker Kyle Wood will expand on High Street’s current grain work, which includes handmade pastas and sourdough pizzas.

They plan to offer more than 20 viennoiseries and baked goods, a rotating selection of cruller flavors, and morning buns scented with cardamom and brown butter. On the savory side will be baked egg fromage Danishes, pastrami Reuben rye croissants, and sandwiches such as muffalettas on sesame focaccia or cold roast sirloin with horseradish cream and watercress on a rustic roll.

The Bread Room will also feature a daily house-milled local grain miche (sold by the pound) and a rotating lineup of High Street’s whole-grain sourdough loaves.

In the evenings, the bakery will become a workshop and event space, hosting baking classes several nights a week, including “Sourdough 101,” lamination technique, and pizza-making, a favorite from sister concept High Street.

Longtime collaborator Marguerite Rodgers Interior Design is behind what is promised to be a warm, industrial-meets-farmhouse aesthetic, seating only 16. Among furnishings are vintage wood benches and a communal table once owned by Philadelphia art collector Albert Barnes, the creator of the Barnes Museum.