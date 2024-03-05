Skip to content
Your first look at the big, new Federal Donuts shop in South Philadelphia

The new Federal Donuts shop is the chain's largest yet, and has a kitchen for doughnut and chicken research and development.

The new Federal Donuts location at Swanson and Wolf Streets in South Philadelphia.
The new Federal Donuts location at Swanson and Wolf Streets in South Philadelphia.

Federal Donuts & Chicken’s largest location yet will open Thursday in South Philadelphia’s Whitman neighborhood, on the corner of Wolf and Swanson Streets near Columbus Boulevard.

On paper, it replaces the original location, a mile away in Pennsport, which closed in January after a little over 12 years. This new spot has 24 seats, at tables and a counter, and will be open initially from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The new location also includes an R&D kitchen, important since FedNuts is expanding by franchising. Two years ago, the founders, including Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook of Zahav, announced that had taken on private-equity investment in a deal that could grow the brand to 150 stores nationwide.

The gamble is paying off; a franchise location opened this week in Las Vegas.

From the March 7 opening till March 17, the new Wolf Street location will offer $1 hot coffee with the purchase of a cinnamon brown sugar, strawberry lavender, or cookies and cream doughnut between 7 and 11 a.m. The first 50 customers on opening day will also receive an exclusive T-shirt.

Through March 8 chainwide, FedNuts will offer a limited-release doughnut called Porter’s Peep, which puts milk chocolate glaze, marshmallow glaze ring, and blue and yellow sprinkles atop a classic spiced cake doughnut. It was designed by a 12-year-old Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia patient named Porter; $1 per doughnut will be donated to CHOP’s greatest area of need.

Besides doughnuts and coffee/espresso drinks, the Wolf Street menu includes a breakfast sandwich of steamed and fried egg with Cooper Sharp cheese, bacon, cherry pepper relish and a hand-battered chicken tender on a potato roll), a fig mascarpone fancy doughnut, and the complement of chicken.

The Wolf Street location, amid a longtime industrial and warehouse district near I-95 and blessed with ample on-street parking, seems poised for a food-driven metamorphosis. One local restaurant group is in talks to open a commissary nearby, a local bakery is eyeing another building for an expansion, and a developer is planning a shopping center across the street.