Mama’s Pizzeria on the Main Line will close its doors next week

Mama’s Pizzeria, which has served its signature cheesesteak with a three-cheese blend twisted throughout finely chopped sirloin on the Main Line since 1960, is closing its doors next week.

Second-generation owner Paul Castellucci Sr. said the last day will be either Nov. 28 or Nov. 29, depending on how much meat and bread they have left.

Paul Sr. had planned to close up the Bala Cynwyd shop after his son, Paul, Jr. earned his accountant’s license. He’s slated to graduate from St. Joseph’s University in 2026.

But the timeline was moved up with Paul Sr.’s recent health issues. The 65-year-old grill man is set to have triple bypass surgery in January, but will start preoperative assessments the first week of December.

Paul Sr., who has two stents from previous heart issues, was complaining to his cardiologist about shortness of breath. The doctor asked if he had any shoulder pain.

“Do you know what? I do,” Paul Sr. responded. “I’ve had shoulder pain for 40 years.”

Over the years, the entire Castellucci family was put to work at Mama’s: kids, grandkids, spouses, cousins.

Paul Sr. started working the grill in 1974 at age 14. Fast-forward to 2025, and “I’m the only one who stayed,” Paul Sr. said in March.

Since word of the closing began to spread on social media, business has picked up.

Store hours are traditionally 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. But on Saturday morning orders started rolling in around 10:30 a.m. By 12:30 p.m. the phone was ringing incessantly, orders were piling up, and there was an hour wait for walk-ins.

The restaurant was even concerned about running out of rolls.

“I’m feeling it,” Paul Sr. said.

Customers who ordered by phone or in person on Saturday took turns wishing Paul Sr. good luck with his surgery and good health in the new year.

That all has to make me him feel good, right?

He thought for a second.

“It really does,” he said.