A sale is in the works for Hollywood-famous Max’s Steaks in North Philly

Max’s Steaks — the North Philadelphia sandwich shop known for its 2-foot sirloin cheesesteaks, quirky next-door bar advertising “the largest drink in Philly,” and star turn in the Creed movies — is being sold after three decades.

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board records show a recent license transfer application from corporations controlled by longtime bar owner Chuck Weiner to veteran restaurateur Rob LaScala, whose diverse holdings include the fast-growing LaScala’s Fire Italian restaurants as well as numerous steak shops and pizzerias in Philadelphia and South Jersey.

Weiner, who also owns Chuck’s Alibi at the Five Points intersection in Northeast Philadelphia, did not return a message seeking comment that was left with a family member last week.

LaScala, who has been managing Max’s under a contract, said he also was Weiner’s longtime tenant at Chubby’s, his popular Roxborough steak shop. “He’s always been a good landlord to me,” LaScala said Friday. “Max’s is exactly like Chubby’s — right up my alley. I love those kinds of places.”

“We bought it because it’s a staple in the community, and I love high-volume places,” LaScala said. “I want to get it back to the volume it used to have.”

LaScala said his company was rebranding Max’s. “We already renovated the place and we’re doing a bigger renovation over the next six months,” he said. “We’re doing brand recognition — shirts, hats, logos. Menu-wise, we’re expanding a little. Before, it was mostly cheesesteaks and hoagies. We added fries, wings, specialty sandwiches, and some bar food since there’s a bar. We’re not changing what it is — we’re just making it better, more efficient, and better quality.”

Weiner told Philly Voice in a 2016 interview that he got the idea for Max’s after watching the crowds at Jim’s South Street circa 1990 while eating across the street at Lickety Split, then a popular restaurant where MilkBoy is now. Max’s — named after Weiner’s son — opened in 1994 at 3653 Germantown Ave. in Nicetown, at the busy Broad Street-Erie Avenue hub. The adjacent Eagle Bar, with its Naugahyde booths, oversized cocktails, and neon signs, is Max’s de facto seating area.

LaScala said he was not involved with the neighboring Clock Bar, also part of Weiner’s holdings.

In part because of its location far from tourist hubs, Max’s reputation spread primarily by word of mouth rather than guidebooks.

That changed dramatically in 2015, when Max’s appeared in the Rocky sequel Creed. This is where Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) ate his first Philly cheesesteak under the adoring eye of Bianca Porter (Tessa Thompson) and learned that he would box Viktor Drago. The shop also had a cameo in Creed II, the 2018 sequel.

In 2017, Philadelphia marked Kevin Hart Day with a party at Max’s, located a block from the comedian’s childhood home.