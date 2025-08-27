Which Philadelphia restaurants will make the new Michelin Guide? The answer will be revealed in Philly

How will Philadelphia restaurants fare in the new edition of the Michelin Guide?

Michelin, considered the international arbiter of restaurants, will reveal the answers on the evening of Nov. 18 at the Kimmel Center when it releases its 2025 Northeast Cities edition. It will cover dining in Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., as well as new cities Boston and Philadelphia.

It is no small feat that Philadelphia landed the honor of hosting the invitation-only event, which is expected to draw chefs and restaurant insiders from all five cities. In the announcement Wednesday, Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin’s international director, referred to “the iconic city of Philadelphia, which is a shining example of hospitality.”

Poullennec visited Philadelphia in May for the announcement of Michelin’s partnership with the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau. He also appeared at a news conference and did a familiarization tour of attractions and restaurants such as Casa Mexico, Her Place Supper Club, and Kalaya.

In the statement Wednesday, Poullennec said Chicago, New York City, Washington, Boston, and Philadelphia are “home to a rich foundation of culinary history and culture that makes each city stand out for its unique talent and local flavors. Our anonymous inspectors look forward to sharing their discoveries with the world, including spotlighting eateries in Boston and Philadelphia for the very first time.”

The news in May about Michelin’s arrival was accompanied by all sorts of speculation about which Philadelphia restaurants would make the cut. In Michelin parlance, better restaurants receive 1 star (“worth a stop”), 2 stars (“worth a detour”), or 3 stars (“worth a journey”). Casual restaurants deemed “good quality, good value cooking” are labeled as Bib Gourmand selections, while some restaurants are reviewed and presented without star ratings.

Civic boosters had long sought Michelin’s gimlet eye, especially after Philadelphia’s restaurant scene had been lauded routinely for at least the last decade by the James Beard Foundation, and national food publications.

Brothers/tire manufacturers André and Édouard Michelin began publishing their travel guide in 1900 as a promotion to encourage more people to drive and, thus, boost tire sales. Ratings were added in 1926. Michelin now covers restaurants, hotels, and attractions in about two dozen countries, predominately in Europe and Asia.

Michelin announced its first North American Guide in 2005 for New York. Guides have also been added in Chicago (2011); Washington, D.C. (2017); California (San Francisco in 2007, statewide 2019); Florida (Greater Miami, Orlando, and Tampa in 2022, with Greater Fort Lauderdale, the Palm Beaches and St. Pete-Clearwater added in 2025, and statewide coming in 2026); Toronto (2022); Vancouver (2022); Colorado (2023); Atlanta (2023), Mexico (2024), Texas (2024), Québec (2024), the American South (2025), Boston (2025) and Philadelphia (2025).

In 2023, Michelin added Philadelphia to its Green Guide, an overall travel guide also published by the company but edited by a different team.